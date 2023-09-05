Parenting a child with special needs can be a lonely journey, according to those who have done it.
“Being a father of a special needs child is a unique experience,” said Dustin Martin, father of a 13-year-old boy with special needs. “If a special needs child acts out in public, those who don’t understand what’s going on often look on with disapproval or judgment.”
Martin’s son, Ian, is autistic, and children with autism struggle to process feelings and emotions like the rest of the world. Most people cannot understand or relate to what it is actually like to have a child with special needs.
“It’s good to have someone to talk to that understands your situation,” Martin said. “There is a lot of judgment in this world, and a lot of people just can’t understand what it takes when your kid is different.”
Dads Who Care is an event that tries to provide just that kind of camaraderie. The event is a roundtable discussion, followed by a Q&A and a time for informal fellowship. It is meant to bring together fathers of children with special needs, so they can connect with others who have similar stories and share their struggles.
The event is sponsored by Southside Support, a Peachtree City-based nonprofit which connects families of children with special needs and individuals living with disabilities in south metro Atlanta with valuable resources in the community.
“This is a great opportunity for fathers, grandfathers, uncles or any men with a special needs child or adult in their life to connect,” said Leigh Curry, executive director of Southside Support. “We are so grateful for our sponsors for making this event engaging and free.”
In addition to Line Creek and Southside Support, other sponsors include Mike Martin, with Edward Jones and Realtor Kay McInroe.
A panel will include fathers who have children with special needs, Dr. George Jabren of Atlanta, Attorney Jim McCarten of Brooks and small business owner Stephen Feather of Fayetteville will talk about the issues they face and answer questions from attendees.
The panel will be moderated by Mark Wallace Maguire, parent of a 16-year-old with special needs and author of “Confessions of a Special Needs Dad.”
“Events like this provide men with opportunities to connect and hear stories from other fathers,” Maguire said. “The panel will be enriching, but the time afterward in a less formal setting is equally as important in finding connections and support.”
Maguire’s son has Cri du Chat syndrome – a chromosome deletion that causes profound mental and physical disabilities.
“When he was born, I went looking for books on how to parent as a special needs father, groups for support, any sites on the internet and any other outlets to help me in this strange new world of having a child with special needs,” Maguire said.
The special needs parenting community as a whole is a small portion of society, and fathers have very few resources or support. Several years ago, Maguire started an anonymous blog for fathers who have children with special needs.
According to Maguire, his blog generated an “amazing” response from fathers around the nation. He had fathers from Michigan, Alabama and Illinois emailing and thanking him, he said.
In January of 2020, he founded the Special Needs Dads Conference South with the help of sponsors and friends. It was a five-hour, one-day event with speakers, a Q&A and then informal fellowship.
“Having a less formal event opens doors,” Maguire said. “Men don’t feel like they’re being talked down to or preached at. No one will be wearing a tie or telling everyone they have it all figured out.”
In January of this year, Maguire reached out to Southside Support about starting a conference for fathers similar to what he did in 2020. With the support of sponsors and the community, Dads Who Care was born.
“Being a father of a child with special needs is a lonely world where the ability to connect with others with similar experiences is very small,” Maguire said. “Finding a group like this lets men know that they are not alone.”
The event will take place Thursday, Sept 14, at 6:30 p.m. at Line Creek Brewery in Peachtree City.