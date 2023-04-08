O.P. Evans Middle School celebrated its 50th anniversary and its annual Fine Arts Night on March 30.
Named after former Coweta County Superintendent of Schools Oren Pressley Evans, O.P. Evans Middle School was built in 1973. The school’s current principal, Jessica Slaton, addressed visitors at the event, paying tribute to Evans’ leadership throughout the years.
“Our school traditions and beliefs run deep and have been influenced by the outstanding leaders of Coweta County Schools,” Slaton said.
The school’s first principal, Herman Fletcher, served from 1973-84 and “was dearly loved by our community,” Slaton said.
Fletcher passed away in mid-March.
“Herman's happiest days and those of greatest impact on teachers, staff and students were spent as principal of Evans Middle School, where Fletcher Hall is named in his honor,” his obituary stated.
Fletcher’s widow, Anne, attended the anniversary celebration at Evans.
“It was very special to have her at the program,” Slaton said after the event.
Many longtime educators, administrators and leaders in the Coweta County School System began their careers at Evans Middle, and they were pictured on the “O.P. Evans Hall of Fame” hallway.
“Many of our great system leaders taught here at O.P. Evans,” Slaton said, including former superintendents Blake Bass, Steve Barker and the late Richard Brooks. “I wish I had the time to name all of them. We are forever grateful for the impact their legacy has left on Evans Middle School.”
In addition to Fletcher, Slaton recognized the school’s other former principals. They include Jerry Davis (1984-2004), Dr. Walter Drake (2004-06), Vince Bass (2006-11), Melissa Wimbish (2011-15) and Vera Perry-Harris (2015-22).
Those attending the event viewed student artwork, coordinated by art teacher Chad Loftin, that was on exhibit throughout the school. They also heard performances by Evans choruses led by Chase Worthey, bands led by Kira Sink and violinists led by Kelly Illescas.
STEM students, with supervision by teacher Stephanie Skinner, also designed and built games and invited visitors to participate in their carnival.