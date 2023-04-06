Coweta County Animal Services officials said ten dogs are in danger of being euthanized and must be adopted or rescued by Saturday, April 15.
The ten dogs that have been in the shelter the longest and are in danger of euthanasia are Mya, Finn, Atlas, Max, hooch, Woodson, Gidget, Mickey and Shilo.
All adoptions at the Coweta County Animal Shelter are $25. That fee includes spay or neuter surgery, the first round of vaccines and an implanted microchip that helps identify the pet if it should ever be lost.
Adoptions are free for Coweta County employees, military veterans and seniors 65 or older. Heartworm-positive dogs are also free to adopt.
Potential adopters who are renters must bring a letter from their landlord verifying that they can keep a pet at their home. Adopters who already have dogs can bring them to the shelter to meet with potential new family members, proof of rabies vaccination is required.
Coweta Animal Services is located at 91 Selt Road in Newnan. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Animals up for adoption can be seen on www.24petconnect.com and on The Newnan Times-Herald’s “Pet of the Week” page each Wednesday.
For more information, call the Coweta County Animal Shelter at 770-254-3735.