The Coweta County Emergency Management Agency is currently performing assessments for homeowners who applied for EMA’s Tornado Assistance Program.
The program is designed to help homeowners remove standing damaged trees within 125 feet of their residences. Up to $10,000 may be allocated per parcel based on the site assessment.
Over the last week, Coweta EMA Director Michael Terrell and EMA Coordinator Nic Burgess have been in the process of making site visits to more than 300 homes across the city and county.
Right now, they are averaging 40 houses a day, broken into 10 zones across the entire county, “from Minix Road to Smokey Road,” Burgess said.
Phase 1A is aimed to help both unincorporated Coweta County and city of Newnan property owners impacted by the March 2021 tornado.
The program was funded by a $1 million allocation granted by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency in December 2021 to help offset costs incurred by the tornado.
They anticipate wrapping up site visits this week. Work to remove trees is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.