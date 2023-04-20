Members of Elm Street Elementary School’s Green Team embraced Earth Day this year by planting a garden on the school grounds.
The Green Team is a group of third, fourth and fifth graders who have worked all year with recycling plans, reducing trash and innovative ways to reuse items. The team’s latest project was planning, planting and learning how to maintain their garden.
Elm Street third grade teachers Amber Sambdman and Lyndsay Carnes lead the Green Team, which went to work last week in the courtyard at the school to create the garden using mostly donated supplies and materials from the community.
Newnan Utilities provided soil for the garden, and the plants were donated by Page Beckwith of Keep Newnan Beautiful. Materials provided by Amazon CSG1 will help the Green Team members keep the garden watered and healthy.
School officials say they were especially thankful for the help of parent volunteer Carly Force, and that they are “so proud of these students for their efforts to keep Elm Street Elementary green.”