White Oak Elementary School kindergarteners taught members of the Coweta County Board of Education about “heart words” at their April meeting.

Hutch Dyer, Nathaniel Revere, Jeremiah Parks and Kinley Pack joined their teacher, Sunni Millican, and Principal Kimberly Taylor Tuesday for the “Our Core Business” portion of the meeting, where students and teachers demonstrate some of the classroom work they are doing to meet state education standards.