White Oak Elementary School kindergarteners taught members of the Coweta County Board of Education about “heart words” at their April meeting.
Hutch Dyer, Nathaniel Revere, Jeremiah Parks and Kinley Pack joined their teacher, Sunni Millican, and Principal Kimberly Taylor Tuesday for the “Our Core Business” portion of the meeting, where students and teachers demonstrate some of the classroom work they are doing to meet state education standards.
“The main purpose of the heart word decoding method is to help students learn irregularly spelled, high-frequency words by decoding the parts of the word that can be sounded out and remembering in their hearts the irregularly spelled parts of the word,” Millican said.
Using the word “of,” Millican and her students demonstrated their heart word decoding methods for board members, who joined them as they repeated the methods for the word “said.”
“Of” is tricky because it sounds like “uv,” and “said” is tricky because the “ai” sounds like a short “e” sound.
Students learned the spelling by linking the sound with the letters of the word. To do so, students used manipulatives sound boxes, pop its and counters, then used markers to graph the word and draw a heart above the tricky part.
This process helps to improve word recognition and store it into long term memory.