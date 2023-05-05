Gore awarded Auburn University scholarships
McKinley Gore of Newnan has been awarded more than $31,000 in scholarships by Auburn University.
Gore received the Academic Presidential Scholarship for $17,000, the Hoyt A. McClendon Endowed Scholarship for $2,000 and the Walt and Virginia Woltosz Annual Creed Scholarship for $12,536.
Gore is the son of Andy and Becky Gore.
WGTC graduation ceremonies set for May 9
West Georgia Technical College will hold spring commencement exercises on Tuesday, May 9 at 11 a.m. at the Callaway Conference Center in LaGrange and at 7 p.m. at the Murphy Conference Center in Waco.
Candidates for technical certificates of credit, diplomas and associate degrees will be recognized for their accomplishments.
The decision to hold ceremonies at two locations was made in order to accommodate the growing number of graduates and their families. There are approximately 220 students expected to participate in this semester’s commencement exercises.
Each ceremony will include remarks from university officials, the presentation of diplomas, the recognition of outstanding achievements by graduates, as well as a keynote address.
Both ceremonies will be available for viewing via livestream at www.westgatech.edu/graduation.
Fuchko named interim president of Dalton State
University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue today named Dr. John Fuchko III as interim president of Dalton State College, effective June 1.
He will serve upon the retirement of Dalton State President Margaret H. Venable, whose final day at the college will be May 31. A presidential search committee formed in March has begun a national search and will recommend candidates to the Board of Regents for consideration as the college’s next president.
Fuchko currently serves as interim president at Columbus State University, where a new president has been named. He has been with USG for more than 16 years.
Honor Roll Correction
In the Saturday, April 22 edition of The Newnan Times-Herald, the Evans Middle School Honor Roll Grade 7 All A’s list was incorrectly labeled as Grade 6 A’s and B’s. We regret the error. The correctly identified list appears below:
EVANS MIDDLE SCHOOL – GRADE 7 ALL A HONOR ROLL
Oluwaferanmi Adefalu, Kelemen Arndt, Abigail Barrett, Corrine Bartholomew, Martha Brady, Mila Cochran, Katherin Collins, Myra Conoly, Annie Contreras Romero, Amiyah Cox, Adeline Craver, Lynley Dalrymple, Sophia Dauber, Addison Davis, Chiomah Egeonu, Jimena Enriquez-Lopez, Madisyn Foster, Alexander Garcia, Jordin Geter, Colby Goldenberg, Lulu Greene, Jackson Hadden, Elizabeth Hoffman, Mellissa Hollingsworth, Danielle Hudson, Lucy Johnson, Sydnee Johnson, Ashton Lawless, Darden Lee, Toby Li, Hannah-Grace Little, Lena Matthews, Catalina Montoya, William Munoz Contreras, Laura Myers, Joshua Nase, Hudson Nestlehutt, Brayden Pittman, Hudson Pope, Azzie Proctor, Jaden Reasor, Obed Sanchez-Avila, Laura Sears, Jacob Sherrer, Kamarii Sinkfield, Kimber Steele, Samantha Tuttle, Jake Walden and Zachary Werner.
Scholarship opportunity
Headbang for Science
A new scholarship is now available for “metalheads” pursuing an education in health care or the physical sciences
SiriusXM Host Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin recently launched the $33,000 annual Headbang for Science Scholarship to support the next generation of heavy metal music lovers.
Three winners chosen annually will each receive an $11,000 award. The awards are administered under the Mangin-founded Headbang For Science Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization “dedicated to funding the education of Metalheads studying the sciences.”
The Headbang For Science scholarship will go to three “far beyond driven” students who have excellent grades, financial need and a deep passion for heavy metal music. All high school seniors, four-year undergraduate students or graduate students who are pursuing degrees in health care or physical sciences, possess a passion for heavy metal and have at least a 3.0 GPA may apply.
Applications must be submitted by June 15. Apply at https://bold.org/scholarships/headbang-for-science/.