Northgate’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ April 20-22
Northgate High School’s Viking Theatre will present “Beauty and the Beast” April 20-22 at the Nixon Centre for Performing and Visual Arts.
Showtime is 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.
To purchase advance tickets, visit https://northgatebsp.booktix.com/.
ECHS to host suicide awareness 5K run
East Coweta High School’s Chick-fil-A Leader Academy will host a 5K to promote suicide awareness on Saturday, April 29 at 8 a.m.
Fee to participate is $40 for adults and $20 for children 12-under, and all proceeds will go to Coweta Family Connection to provide suicide prevention training in Coweta County.
For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/mpf2s5bh.
Ray to perform at Black Tie & Boots
The West Georgia Technical College Foundation has announced that country singer-songwriter Michael Ray will perform at its 21st annual Black Tie & Boots concert. The event will be held on Sept. 15 at West Georgia Technical College’s Murphy Campus in Waco.
Ray has garnered four No. 1 songs: “Get to You,” “Think A Little Less,” “One That Got Away” and “Whiskey And Rain” and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry more than 65 times. As a traditional country fan and cultured in ’90s Country, Ray is heavily influenced by qualities found in both, noting heroes such as Gary Stewart, Earl Thomas Conley, Tim McGraw and Steve Wariner.
Black Tie & Boots offers guests the opportunity to support the WGTC Foundation while enjoying Ray’s music, dinner, drinks and dancing. All proceeds of the event benefit WGTC Foundation’s mission, which includes supporting its gap funding program, need-based student scholarships and general institutional needs of the college.
For more information, visit www.westgatech.edu/black-tie-boots.
Hudson selected for AMGEN Scholarship Program
Kyla Hudson of Newnan is one of two Mercer University juniors selected for the AMGEN Scholarship Program this summer.
Hudson and classmate Nuren Lara of Cartersville will spend 10 weeks conducting research at the California Institute of Technology.
AMGEN is a highly selective program designed to prepare STEM undergraduates for top-tier
graduate and professional schools and provide research experiences at world-class research universities.
Hudson is a chemistry major in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Upon graduation from Mercer, she aims to pursue a Ph.D. and become a professor or researcher.
As an AMGEN Scholar, Hudson will conduct research in the lab of Dr. Mitchio Okumura, professor of chemical physics at Caltech, exploring the connection between organic chemical radical reactions and physical chemistry using cavity ring-down spectroscopy.
“The project dives into the mechanisms of aromatic formation to explore the overall mechanisms of aerosol and soot formation as well as the atmosphere of Titan, Saturn’s largest moon,” said Hudson, who worked with Dr. Okumura last summer as part of the Caltech WAVE Fellows Program.
At Mercer, Hudson is a supplemental instructor for chemistry and actively involved in research. She has participated in a Mercer On Mission trip to Guyana where she analyzed mercury in the atmosphere and made maps that showed the mercury concentrations. She also collected paint samples for lead analysis.
Hudson is being inducted into Gamma Sigma Epsilon, a chemistry honor society. Additionally, she belongs to Omicron Delta Kappa and Phi Eta Sigma honor societies. She has also been on the President’s List for several semesters.
“I am very excited and grateful for the opportunity to get to do summer research,” Hudson said.
Scholarship opportunities
Patrons of the Nixon Centre
The Patrons of the Nixon Centre will again offer fine arts scholarships to graduating high school seniors who have excelled in the performing and visual arts.
Applicants are chosen based on their accomplishments and excellence in their chosen artistic discipline.
Throughout the selection process, students are required to present their portfolio or performance to judges who specialize in their specific fine arts category, in addition to submitting reference letters from fine arts teachers and other acquaintances outside of their artistic pursuits.
All applicants selected to receive a scholarship will also then qualify for the Ann Quinn Powell scholarship, to be awarded after an additional interview process. Scholarships include:
The Richard Brooks Visual Arts Scholarship, $1,000
Patrons of the Nixon Centre Fine Arts Choral Scholarship, $1,000
Patrons of the Nixon Centre Fine Arts Instrumental Scholarship, $1,000
Patrons of the Nixon Centre Creative Writing Scholarship, $1,000
Patrons of the Nixon Centre Fine Arts Dance Scholarship, $1,000
Wynn Handman Drama Scholarship, $1,000
Three Newnan Coweta Art Association Scholarships, $1,000 each
Harriet Owens Alexander Visual Arts Scholarship, $1,500
The Anne Quinn Powell Scholarship, $3,500
These scholarships were established by the Coweta County Board of Education, the Patrons of the Nixon Centre, the Newnan-Coweta Art Association, Greg and Cindy Owens and the family of Anne Quinn Powell.
They are maintained by the Patrons of the Centre Inc. and funded by the Patrons of the Centre, Newnan Coweta Art Association, Greg and Cindy Owens, and the family of Anne Quinn Powell.
To apply, visit www.thenixoncentre.net/patronscholarships.
Headbang for Science
A new scholarship is now available for “metalheads” pursuing an education in health care or the physical sciences
SiriusXM Host Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin recently launched the $33,000 annual Headbang for Science Scholarship to support the next generation of heavy metal music lovers.
Three winners chosen annually will each receive an $11,000 award. The awards are administered under the Mangin-founded Headbang For Science Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization “dedicated to funding the education of Metalheads studying the sciences.”
The Headbang For Science scholarship will go to three “far beyond driven” students who have excellent grades, financial need and a deep passion for heavy metal music. All high school seniors, four-year undergraduate students or graduate students who are pursuing degrees in health care or physical sciences, possess a passion for heavy metal and have at least a 3.0 GPA may apply.
Applications must be submitted by June 15. Apply at https://bold.org/scholarships/headbang-for-science/.