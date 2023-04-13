East Coweta High School’s Rifle Team placed second in national competition recently, and the Coweta County Board of Education brought team members into its monthly meeting to congratulate them on their successful season.
The team is senior co-captains Teddy Serrano and Brady Grimsley; senior Cassidy Novoa; juniors Wyatt Hicks and Destiny Nazario; and sophomores Leonardo Carcioppolo, Aubrey Hancock and Steven Balsamo.
East Coweta’s team – part of the school’s Marine Corps JROTC program – competes in two separate seasons each year: JROTC and high school varsity. The team placed second in the 2023 JROTC All-Service Rifle Championships in Port Clinton, Ohio last month.
The All-Service Championship featured 20 of the top teams from throughout the country. Each military service – Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines – sent their top five teams to compete. The qualification tournament started in November 2022, with a total of 250 teams and 6000 athletes participating.
The national championships consisted of 2 days of competitions with 20 rounds being fired in the prone position, 20 rounds in the standing position and 20 rounds in the kneeling position for
In Georgia High School Association Varsity Rifle Team competition, East Coweta he went undefeated and won the Area 5 regular season and playoff championships.
The team had two athletes named to the All-State Team, which consists of the top 10 shooters throughout the state.
ECHS also had five of the top 10 shooters throughout Area 5. The team advanced to the
GHSA State Finals and finished in the top three for the 10th consecutive year.
Individual accomplishments included:
Serrano – First place overall individual qualifier out of the top 85 shooters in the country the All-Service Championship; two-time member of GHSA All-State Team; three-time member of All-Area 5 Team; finished with second overall season average in Area 5; won is distinguished badge from the Competitive Marksmanship Program for consistent excellence in marksmanship (only a few badges have been awarded to past ECHS shooters).
Grimsley – Second straight year as team co-captain; qualified for Marine Corps Championships; All-Area 5 Team.
Novoa – Qualified as an individual to the All-Service National Championship in Ohio, finishing in 60th out of top 82 shooters; All-Area 5 Team with seventh overall season average.
Hicks – GHSA All-State Team; All-Area 5 Team with top overall season average; finished in top eight at GHSA State Championships for second year in a row; finished 25th overall at the All-Service JROTC Championship; qualified for 2023 Junior Olympics for both air rifle and .22 caliber small bore.
Nazario – Earned sec0nd straight All-Area 5 team honors by placing third overall in area; finished 40th overall at All-Service Championships.
Hancock – Finished 13th overall in Area 5 despite only three competitions.
Carcioppolo – Finished 6th overall on the All-Area 5 Team; finished 27th overall at All-Service Championships.
Balsamo – Finished 22nd overall in Area 5 despite only three competitions.
In addition to expressing his pride at the students’ accomplishments, ECHS Principal Steve Allen had high praise for the team’s coach, Maj. Pete Merrill.
“He has changed so many lives,” Allen said of Merrill. “He has reached heights with these kids that no other high school has reached.”