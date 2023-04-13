20230415 ED-ECHS Rifle Team

East Coweta High School Rifle Team members are pictured at Tuesday’s meeting of the Coweta County Board of Education, where they were recognized for their successful competition season. From left are Aubrey Hancock, Leonardo Carcioppolo, Destiny Nazario, Wyatt Hicks, Cassidy Novoa, Brady Grimsley, Theodore Serrano, Maj. Pete Merrill and Principal Steve Allen.

 Photo by Beth Neely

East Coweta High School’s Rifle Team placed second in national competition recently, and the Coweta County Board of Education brought team members into its monthly meeting to congratulate them on their successful season.

The team is senior co-captains Teddy Serrano and Brady Grimsley; senior Cassidy Novoa; juniors Wyatt Hicks and Destiny Nazario; and sophomores Leonardo Carcioppolo, Aubrey Hancock and Steven Balsamo.