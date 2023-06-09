Education Notes

Langford graduates from The Citadel
Peyton Langford of Senoia was among the South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 2023 and is now part of the Long Gray Line.
Langford was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from The Citadel during the school’s spring commencement ceremony.
Hamler to appear on TV show Tuesday
Newnan resident and rising White Oak Elementary School fifth grader Artavious “Trayvonne” Hamler, 10, will appear on the TV show “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, June 13 as a member of the Lil Rascalz drumline.
Hamler plays bass drum for the 20-piece ensemble. The show will air at 8 p.m. on NBC.
Mars Hill announces academic honors list
Local residents have been named to the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at Mars Hill University for the spring 2023 semester.
They included Cameron Michael Krass of Senoia and Rakiyan Deondre Moss of Sharpsburg.
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA while completing at least 12 hours of academic credit, with no grade below a C.
Sheppard named to Shenandoah University Dean's List
Taylor Sheppard of Newnan has been named to the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University for the spring 2023 semester.
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA while completing at least 12 hours of academic credit.
Kauffman named to Wofford College Dean's List
Jessica Kauffman of Newnan has been named to the Dean’s List at Wofford College for the spring 2023 semester.
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.6 GPA while completing at least 12 hours of academic credit.
Kvidt named to Wisconsin Lutheran Dean’s List
Laura Kvidt of Newnan has been named to the Dean’s List at Wisconsin Lutheran College for the spring 2023 semester.
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.6 GPA for the semester.
Kvidt, a graduate of Northgate High School, is a junior at Wisconsin Lutheran College.
Georgia Southern announces honors lists
Local residents have been named to academic honors lists at Georgia Southern University for the spring 2023 semester. They include:
PRESIDENT’S LIST: Ansley Barber of Senoia, Melanie Barbret of Sharpsburg, Cristian Barker of Newnan, Marshawn Belton of Newnan, Adrianna Bodruk of Senoia, Meagan Carroll of Sharpsburg, Joshua Colton of Sharpsburg, Keva Elder of Sharpsburg, Hope Futral of Moreland, Jessica Garner of Sharpsburg, Alexa Halldorson of Sharpsburg, Morgan Johnson of Palmetto, Donovan Jones of Palmetto, Olivia Law of Newnan, Jimmy Lee of Newnan, Haley Mapp of Newnan, Kailey Mardis of Sharpsburg, Caitlyn McCranie of Senoia, Michaela Mikko of Newnan,
Jeremy Miller of Senoia, Caitlin Nelms of Newnan, Megan Nicol of Senoia, A'maya Pless of Newnan, Jordon Posey of Newnan, Shawn Ragan of Newnan, Abigail Richard of Sharpsburg, Carrie Sellers of Newnan, Caleb Shepherd of Sharpsburg, Kacey Smith of Newnan, Rachel Tripp of Sharpsburg, Daniel Troyano of Newnan, Salem Twiggs of Newnan, Anna Walick of Sharpsburg, Jaylin Wood of Newnan and Alexandria Wood of Sharpsburg.
To be eligible, students must maintain a 4.0 GPA while completing at least 12 hours of academic credit.
DEAN’S LIST: Mia Adams of Newnan, Rachael Aldridge of Sharpsburg, Mackenzie Brawner of Senoia, Layla Brooks of Newnan, Hunter Burton of Newnan, Skyler Carder of Senoia, Allison Chase of Sharpsburg, Tyler Coffman of Newnan, Amari Coleman of Newnan, Michael Collins of Sharpsburg, Dylan Colvin of Newnan, Janiah Davis of Newnan, Lindsey Edmondson of Grantville, Marissa Garland of Newnan, Catalina Gonzalez of Newnan, Tyrek Grant of Newnan,
Emily Jimerson of Senoia, Tyler Johnson of Sharpsburg, Kayah Lane of Newnan, Jordan Leonard of Sharpsburg, Emily McDowell of Senoia, Jada Mcneil of Newnan, Bobby Montgomery of Moreland, Sydney Nelms of Newnan, Dylan Peek of Newnan, Amber Powell of Newnan, Amelia Ralls of Newnan, Skylar Reifschneider of Sharpsburg, Amy Scobee of Newnan, Myla Scott of Newnan, Elizabeth Tinsley of Turin, Pichon Wimbley of Moreland and Nayia Worrell of Newnan.
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA while completing at least 12 hours of academic credit.