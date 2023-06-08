Education Notes

McIntosh graduates from Harding University
Colin McIntosh of Newnan is one of more than 600 students awarded degrees at Harding University’s spring commencement ceremonies.
McIntosh earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics.
Weikle graduates from Holy Cross
Samuel Weikle of Sharpsburg was among more than 750 students awarded degrees at College of the Holy Cross’ spring commencement ceremonies.
Weikle earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Klusendorf graduates from Grove City College
Emily Klusendorf of Newnan recently was awarded a degree from Grove CIty College.
Klusendorf earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.
Beers named to Grove City College Dean's List
Emilie Beers, the daughter of Jeffrey and Tracey Beers of Newnan, has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction at Grove City College for the fall 2022 semester. Beers is a molecular biology major.
To be eligible, students must maintain a GPA of 3.85-4.0 for the semester.
Georgia Southwestern announces academic honors lists
Local residents have been named to academic honors lists at Georgia Southwestern State University for the spring 2023 semester. They include:
PRESIDENT’S LIST: Amberlyn Koenig of Senoia. To be eligible, students must maintain a 4.0 GPA while completing at least 12 hours of academic credit.
DEAN’S LIST: Peyton Burge of Sharpsburg. To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA while completing at least 12 hours of academic credit.
ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT LIST: Ansley Duffey of Newnan and Tayler Fambro of Grantville. To be eligible, students must have previously earned 12 or more hours of academic credit and maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA while completing three to 11 hours of academic credit for the semester.
Poling named to Troy University Chancellor's List
Savannah Poling of Sharpsburg has been named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University for the spring 2023 semester.
To be eligible, students must be enrolled full time and maintain a 4.0 GPA while completing at least 12 hours of academic credit for the semester.
LaGrange College announces honors list
Local residents have been named to the LaGrange College Vice President of Academic Affairs’ List. They include:
Fall semester: Christian Dyer, Rebecca Earles, Abigail Fuller, Allison Haney, Serenity Ivey, Bonnie Looper, Graham Peruski, Chandler Phillips, Loralei Ratzlaff, Jessica Breeding, Carter Burton, Dalton Brooks, Jordan Cain, Rylee Campbell and Logan Frady.
Spring semester: Jessica Breeding, Dalton Brooks, Carter Burton, Rylee Campbell, Christian Dyer, Logan Frady, Rebecca Garrett, Michael Haase, Allison Haney, Serenity Ivey, Bonnie Looper and Graham Peruski.
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum cumulative 3.6 GPA while completing at least 12 hours of academic credit.
Troemel named to Troy University Provost's List
Nickolas Troemel of Sharpsburg has been named to the Provost's List at Troy University for the spring 2023 semester.
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.65 GPA while completing at least 12 hours of academic credit.
School of Orthodontic Assisting to open in Newnan
The School of Orthodontic Assisting, a new postsecondary trade school that trains X-ray certified orthodontic assistants, will hold a ribbon cutting and open house on Saturday, June 10 from noon to 2 p.m.
The school is located at McCoy Orthodontics, 2959 Highway 154 in Newnan. For more information, visit the school’s Facebook page, email info@gasoa.net or call 678-876-4474.
Local teachers receive matching grants from Sonic
In honor of Teacher Appreciation Month, Sonic Drive-In’s Sonic Foundation matched all public contributions made via DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.
Local teachers received a combined donation of $1,027 toward their projects, including:
Michelle Williamson, Arnco-Sargent Elementary School. Project: "Math Is About Becoming A Creative Thinker, Not A Calculator" for grades 3-5.
Jennifer Power, Jefferson Parkway Elementary School. Projects: "Creating Classroom Jobs!" "Creating a Cozy Calendar Center!" and "Letter and Number Fun!" for grades Pre-K-2.
Hanna Roberts, Jefferson Parkway Elementary School. Projects: "Literacy Engagement,” "Buttons for Success" and "Flexible Seating, Flexible Minds" for grades 3-5.
Rebekah Roberts, Odyssey Charter School. Project "Communication Is Key" for grades PreK-2.