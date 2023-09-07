Education Notes

UWG announces President’s List
Local residents have been named to the President’s List at the University of West Georgia for the summer 2023 semester. They include:
Elizabeth Anderson
Anna Blackburn
Desmond Blacksher
Courtney Blevins
Hannah Brook
Ethan Brown
Isabelle Browne
Cheyenne Byrd
Jackson Carroll
Steven Carroll
Jordan Cook
Emily Fiscus
Victoria Fisher
Madison Fouty
Sarah Franklin
Melissa Garcia
Tre` Goggins
Ryan Grindle
Grace Hall
Ashton Hennie-Roed
Phoebe Huckabay
Tolla Jackson
Carly Johnson
Sydney Anne Johnson
Audrey Lewis
Madison Long
Victoria McClain
Cynthia McCain
Bryce McKelphin
Mary McKenzie
Van Meadows
Christina Metcalf
Haylee Milligan
Christian Mills
Taylor Murphy
Alexis Ortiz
Carlie Pair
Tah'Kia Parham
Sydney Parker
Aleece Pitts
Brandon Poague
Evan Quick
Olivia Roden
Andrea Santos-Lopez
Reese Scott
Elijah Sibley
Michael St. John
Molly Stretch
Jenna Webb
Phuong Linh Wight
Ahdoni Williams
Marcel Young
To be eligible, students must maintain a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
Mahon participates in study abroad program
Alexis Mahon of Sharpsburg is studying abroad this fall in London, England.
A graduate of Northgate High School, Mahon is studying fashion: design and merchandising at Albright College.
The Institute for Study Abroad University of the Arts London Summer Partnership is designed for students to learn from European designers with active ties to the fashion industry, at Europe's largest specialist arts and design university.
Courses are built around practical, studio-based workshops plus seminars and lectures. Participants travel to Paris to attend the season's fashion events. Program alumni include Jimmy Choo and Iona Ciolacu.
Albright students interested in studying abroad must be in good academic standing, with a minimum cumulative grade point average of at least 2.5.
SNHU announces academic honors lists
Local residents have been named to academic honors lists at Southern New Hampshire University for the summer 2023 semester. They include:
PRESIDENT’S LIST: Kathryn Teppo of Senoia, Austin Mcmichael of Grantville, Kathleen Furgala of Sharpsburg, Zachary Tankersley of Sharpsburg, Emilee Roberts of Newnan, Shannon Crammer of Senoia, Justice Terrell of Newnan, LaMisha Williams of Newnan, Christopher Smith of Newnan, Natalie Gray of Moreland, Christina Henry of Senoia, Alexander Haun of Newnan and Cori Di Julio of Newnan.
To be eligible, students must be fulll-time undergraduate students and maintain a minimum 3.7 GPA while completing at least 12 academic credits for the semester.
DEAN’S LIST: Matthew Schreiber of Newnan, Karen Rodriguez of Palmetto and Sulan Walters-Nesbeth of Newnan
To be eligible, students must be fulll-time undergraduate students and maintain a 3.5 to 3.699 GPA while completing at least 12 academic credits for the semester.
Anna Robbins graduates from UA
Anna Robbins of Senoia was one of more than 1,200 students awarded degrees from the University of Alabama during its spring commencement ceremonies.
Robbins received a bachelor of arts.
Thompson named to UA Director’s List
Chloe Thompson of Senoia has been named to the University of Alabama’s Early College Director’s List for the summer 2023 semester.
To be eligible, students must maintain an academic record of 3.6 or higher.
Thompson is a student at Griffin Christian Academy.