Education Notes

Georgia State announces academic honors lists
Local residents have been named to academic honors lists at Georgia State University for the summer 2023 semester. They include:
PRESIDENT’S LIST: Elmer Berganza of Newnan, Adila Biswas of Newnan, Noah Boggs of Senoia, Lili Bourque of Sharpsburg, Mali Bourque of Sharpsburg, McKenzie Carroll of Sharpsburg, Donia Chiciu of Newnan, Kenneth Dudley of Newnan, Sydney Garcia of Moreland, Kerra Gibson of Sharpsburg, Kennedy Hollis of Newnan, Alexandria Hong of Sharpsburg, Rayhan Khot of Newnan, Yujeong Na of Newnan, a-Deja Nelson-Porter of Newnan, Alexis Pham of Newnan, Geraldine Suarez of Palmetto and Michael Whitlock of Senoia.
To be eligible, students must have a minimum 2.0 GPA for all classes taken at Georgia State and maintain a 4.0 GPA while earning at least six hours of academic credit for the semester with no incompletes.
DEAN’S LIST: Joshua Perry of Newnan, Reever John Nuega of Newnan, Samantha Bourque of Sharpsburg, Jaisha White of Newnan, Vanessa Pracharn of Newnan, Isaiah Copeland of Newnan, Alycia Bartness of Newnan, Yeeun Hwang of Newnan, Jacqueline Eldridge of Senoia, Paige Magee of Newnan, Jaracus Mcgill of Newnan, Hyomin Jin of Newnan, Tiffany Payton of Senoia, Caleith Childress of Newnan and Alexis Nunez of Senoia.
To be eligible, students must have a minimum 2.0 GPA for all classes taken at Georgia State and maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA while earning at least six hours of academic credit for the semester with no incompletes.
Middle Georgia announces academic honors lists
Local residents have been named to academic honors lists at Middle Georgia State University for the spring 2023 semester. They include:
PRESIDENT’S LIST: Logan M Crowe of Moreland, Tristan S Borngesser of Newnan, Stiles Brown of Newnan, Evan M Cerniga of Newnan, Alan Russell Geboy of Newnan, Carson M Greene of Newnan, Eric Daniel Johnson of Newnan, Aiden King of Newnan, Ashlyn E Lippens of Newnan, Parker Andrew Shelnutt of Newnan, Colton D Crawford of Palmetto, Cooper Michael Battalio of Senoia, Logan K Parker of Senoia, Ethan C Aldridge of Sharpsburg, Christos Vasiliadis of Sharpsburg, Paul J Zakula of Sharpsburg, Elizabeth Zakula of Sharpsburg and Jennifer J Zakula of Sharpsburg.
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.8 for the semester.
DEAN’S LIST: Abigail Laurelle Betta of Moreland, Kelsie Shanise Alexander of Newnan, Caroline B Carter of Newnan, Evan Michael Gizelbach of Newnan, Cierstyn Aasiyah Herndon of Newnan, Woohyuk Jang of Newnan, Kristen N. Kanaskie of Newnan, Garrett Dale Madden of Newnan, Matthew Redmon of Newnan, Devin M Smith of Newnan, Trinity E Williams of Newnan, Lucas Zeise of Newnan, Brett Barry Bauman of Senoia, Abby Dees of Senoia, Jayden T Oneal of Sharpsburg and Kiana Walker of Sharpsburg.
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.5 for the semester.
Liles graduates from JSU
Garrett B. Liles of Newnan was among more than 400 students awarded degrees at Jacksonville State University’s summer commencement ceremonies.
Liles received a BA degree.
WGTC Foundation awards record $74K in fall scholarships
The West Georgia Technical College Foundation awarded a record-breaking $73,835 in scholarships to 73 students for the fall 2023 semester. Students received between $500 and $5,000 each to help finance their educations at WGTC.
“We are so grateful for the generous contributions of our donors who understand the importance of investing in technical education,” said WGTC Foundation Executive Director Brittney Henderson. “These scholarships will make a significant difference in the lives of our students, helping them access the education and training they need to excel in their chosen fields."
The scholarships cover a wide range of educational expenses, including tuition, books and other related costs, and aim to reduce the financial barriers that students often face when pursuing higher education.
Recipients were selected based on their academic achievements, financial need and commitment to their chosen fields of study.
Scholarships are offered each semester to students in various programs and locations at WGTC. For more information about available scholarship opportunities, please visit www.westgatech.edu/foundation-scholarship.
Coweta County Board of Education
At its Sept. 12 meeting, the board:
• Approved its state-mandated Local Board of Education Governance Training Plan for FY2024, with revisions if necessary. Each year, Coweta BOE members are encouraged to participate in school board conferences, workshops and conventions held by state and national
school board associations; attend district-sponsored sessions for board members and Georgia Board of Education-sponsored training sessions; and subscribe to publications specific to school board members. Additionally, board members are required to attend at least one day of professional training each year.
• Approved a revision to board policy EBD-R regarding heating, cooling and electricity use in schools. “To maintain an environment that is conducive to the educational process,” the new policy – which is aligned with indoor air quality standards set by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers – sets classroom temperature to between 72-78 degrees (previously 74-78) during the cooling season. Air conditioning will be used when the outside temperature exceeds 75 degrees (previously 78). The policy revision was introduced at the board’s August meeting and was posted for public comment for 30 days before approval.
• Heard budget and sales tax reports from Assistant Superintendent for Finance Keith Chapman. Chapman told board members the school system is under budget for the month and for the year so far, and it has been “a good start to the year.” Chapman also said August sales tax collections were above average for the year.