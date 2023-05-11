Rodriguez graduates from Piedmont University
Maria Rodriguez was among more than 300 students awarded degrees May 5 at Piedmont University’s spring commencement ceremonies.
Rielly graduates from University of Evansville
Meredith Rielly of Sharpsburg graduated cum laude from the University of Evansville on May 6 with a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training and minors in Exercise Science, Exercise & Sports Psychology and Psychology.
Ammon named to Alpha Eta Honor Society
Lily Ammon of Sharpsburg was recently named to the Alpha Eta National Honor Society chapter of the Georgia State University Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions.
The honor society promotes and recognizes significant scholarship, leadership and contributions to the allied health professions. Baccalaureate degree candidates who have maintained an overall GPA of 3.5 or better are eligible for induction. Graduate degree candidates are also eligible.
Mayhew receives research award at GSU
Rachael Mayhew of Newnan recently received the Best Overall University Scholar Award from the Department of Chemistry at Georgia State University.
Mayhew is an undergraduate studying chemistry in the College of Arts and Sciences.
Local residents inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
Local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. They include:
Andrew Bonner of Sharpsburg at Middle Tennessee State University
Joseph Borchardt of Sharpsburg at Columbus State University
Sadie Hare of Newnan at the University of Alabama at Birmingham
Andrea Pozos Alvarado of Sharpsburg at the University of Alabama at Birmingham
Salema Robinson of Newnan at Mercer University
Mason Takvorian of Newnan at the University of Alabama at Birmingham
Candice Thornton of Newnan at Clark Atlanta University
Jametia Wimbush of Newnan at Columbus State University
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Coweta County Board of Education
At its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, the Coweta County Board of Education:
• Approved an amendment to an intergovernmental paving agreement with Coweta County for an additional exit drive from the front loop at Brooks Elementary School, where the original agreement called for an additional stacking lane. The revision reduced the cost at Brooks from $213,400 to $54,240. The agreement also includes resurfacing parking lots at Jefferson Parkway and Newnan Crossing elementary schools and constructing an additional parking lot at Newnan Crossing for a total cost of $760,500.
• Agreed to support the city of Grantville’s request that the Georgia Department of Transportation issue a permit allowing for the use of an automated traffic enforcement safety device in the Glanton Elementary School zone.
• Declared surplus a list of school property, clearing the way for the items to be advertised and sold to the highest bidder.
• Approved a request from Northgate High School to purchase materials and install a new scoreboard for the softball field. Total cost for materials and labor is $29,300, which will be funded by the Northgate Softball Booster Club.
• Agreed to renew the lease agreement for West Georgia RESA to occupy the old Grantville Brown School building.
• Approved School Nutrition bids for the 2023-24 school year.
• Approved a field trip for the Newnan High School Chorus to travel to New York City Feb. 16-18 for an educational musical theatre experience.
Scholarship opportunity
Headbang for Science
A new scholarship is now available for “metalheads” pursuing an education in health care or the physical sciences
SiriusXM Host Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin recently launched the $33,000 annual Headbang for Science Scholarship to support the next generation of heavy metal music lovers.
Three winners chosen annually will each receive an $11,000 award. The awards are administered under the Mangin-founded Headbang For Science Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization “dedicated to funding the education of Metalheads studying the sciences.”
The Headbang For Science scholarship will go to three “far beyond driven” students who have excellent grades, financial need and a deep passion for heavy metal music. All high school seniors, four-year undergraduate students or graduate students who are pursuing degrees in health care or physical sciences, possess a passion for heavy metal and have at least a 3.0 GPA may apply.
Applications must be submitted by June 15. Apply at https://bold.org/scholarships/headbang-for-science/.