Georgia Tech announces graduates
Local residents were among students awarded degrees during the Georgia Institute of Technology’s spring commencement ceremonies. They included:
Mckinney Armour of Newnan
Emily Bodiford of Newnan
Thomas Bruner of Palmetto
Madison Cramer of Newnan
Alexandre De Souza Andrade of Senoia
Janie Edgar of Newnan
Kennedy Eltz of Sharpsburg
Sydney Hahn of Turin
Gerald Hardesty of Newnan
Logan Hudson of Newnan
Alex Johnson of Newnan
Curie Kim of Newnan
Grace Koh of Sharpsburg
Melody Kuo of Senoia
Jaewon Lee of Newnan
Katelyn McMath of Newnan
Sarah Paschal of Newnan
Samuel Pfliger of Sharpsburg
Cambrie Salyards of Newnan
Carly Schnable of Sharpsburg
Taylor Schulz of Newnan
Yebin Son of Newnan
Jaden Stutzmann of Newnan
Benne Wagner of Moreland
John Walraven of Newnan
Zachary Welchel of Newnan
Ash White of Sharpsburg
Chung Mo Yang of Sharpsburg
Valdosta State announces graduates
Local residents were among students awarded degrees during Valdosta State University’s spring commencement ceremonies. They included:
Michelle Asci of Senoia
Laura Brown of Newnan
Danajah Daniel of Newnan
Kenneth James of Senoia
Megan Nelson of Sharpsburg
Cameron Thompson of Senoia
Connections Academy announces graduates
Local residents were among nearly 500 students awarded high school diplomas from Connections Academy recently.
They included Ray Anderson, Camryn Baldwin, Logan Chaffin, Jalen Gay and Lisbeth Gonzalez Casanova.
Connections Academy is a tuition-free, online, K-12 school offered for students in Georgia.
Johnson named to national honor society
Jaiden Johnson, a freshman at Newnan High School, has been named to the National Society of High School Scholars.
Johnson was recognized by the organization for leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
The stated mission of NSHSS is to recognize academic excellence at the high school level and to help advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through opportunities for learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study and peer networking.
Petrino named to SCAD Dean’s List
Francesca Petrino of Newnan has been named to the Dean’s List at the Savannah College of Art and Design for the 2023 winter and spring quarters.
To be eligible, students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA.
Bunce named to Emerson College Dean’s List
Delaney Bunce of Newnan has been named to the Dean’s List at Emerson College for the spring 2023 semester.
Bunce is majoring in Media Arts Production.
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.7 GPA for the semester.
University of Tampa announces Dean’s List
Local residents have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Tampa for the spring 2023 semester. They include:
Rachel Gregg of Newnan, a sophomore majoring in Advertising and Public Relations
Sarah Kelley of Senoia, a sophomore majoring in Marine Science-Biology
Jade Takvorian of Newnan, a sophomore majoring in Allied Health
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.75 GPA for the semester.
Georgia Tech announces academic honors lists
Local residents have been named to academic honors lists at the Georgia Institute of Technology for the spring 2023 semester. They include:
FACULTY HONORS: Cambrie Salyards of Newnan, Joshua Adair of Newnan, Shane Harris of Newnan, Matthew Nix of Newnan, William Stephens of Newnan, Eli Corley of Sharpsburg, Zachary Ratliff of Newnan, Benne Wagner of Newnan, Ellise Barker of Newnan, Nathan White of Sharpsburg, Jena Patel of Newnan, Eva Symonds of Newnan and Avery Lin of Newnan.
To be eligible, students must maintain a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
DEAN’S LIST: Timothy Batten of Newnan, Jason Nix of Newnan, Kennedy Eltz of Sharpsburg,
Christine Schulz of Newnan, Haden Archer of Newnan, Yebin Son of Newnan, Beau Martin of Newnan, Cassie Huynh of Newnan, William Grote of Newnan, Sean Alexander of Newnan, Shelby Barrow of Newnan, Gerardo Torres of Newnan, Angela Brown of Newnan, Logan White of Newnan, Drake Kelly of Newnan, Rebecca Fisher of Moreland, Brice Dumas of Newnan, Carter Gatland of Newnan, Ansley Hightower of Newnan, Camden Horton of Palmetto, Janie Edgar of Newnan, Samuel Granade of Newnan and Krish Patel of Newnan.
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA for the semester.
Acosta named to Bemidji Honor Roll
Rachel Acosta of Newnan has been named to the President’s Honor Roll at Bemidji State University for the spring 2023 semester.
To be eligible, students must maintain a 4.0 GPA while completing at least 12 hours of academic credit.
Tondee named to GSW Alumni Association board
Katherine Dieckmann Tondee of Newnan has been named to the Georgia Southwestern State University Alumni Association Board of Directors.
A member of the Class of 2014, Tondee earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from GSW, where she majored in marketing. While at GSW, she was a Zephyr student tour guide, a member of Kappa Delta sorority and a Gator Girl.
Tondee is currently employed in inside sales for OEM Lighting. She is married to GSW alumnus Christopher Tondee (Class of 2014) and they are the proud parents of two sons.
Board members are nominated and voted on by current members. They serve two-year terms, which began on July 1.