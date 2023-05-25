Education Notes

LaGrange College announces spring graduates
Local residents were awarded degrees during LaGrange College’s spring commencement ceremonies. They included:
Dalton Pearson Brooks – Bachelor of Arts in History, Cum Laude.
Carter Reece Burton – Bachelor of Arts in Psychological Science, Cum Laude; Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, Cum Laude.
Jordan Anthony Cain – Bachelor of Arts in Art & Design, Summa Cum Laude.
Allison Haney – Bachelor of Arts in English, Magna Cum Laude.
Klynell Quaylan Johnson – Bachelor of Arts in General Studies.
Carl Alfonso Robertson IV – Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing &
Entrepreneurship.
Jessica Lee Breeding – Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry, Magna
Cum Laude.
Bonnie V. Burgess-Looper – Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum
Laude.
Jacob Christian Elrod – Bachelor of Science in Accountancy, with Distinction.
Rebecca Jean Garrett – Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude.
Allison Nicole Buchanan – Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.
Brandi Rose Dabbs – Master of Arts in Teaching.
Alexandra Dianne Flippen – Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.
Haylea Marie Mannebach – Master of Arts in Teaching.
Ana Alicia Bergland – Master of Education in Curriculum & Instruction.
Johanna E. Wessells – Master of Education in Curriculum & Instruction.
Emily Easterwood Brockway – Specialist in Education in Curriculum & Instruction.
Michele Andrea Knoll – Specialist in Education in Curriculum & Instruction.
Haley E. Putnam – Specialist in Education in Curriculum & Instruction.
Heather Anne Wyman – Specialist in Education in Curriculum & Instruction.
Jacksonville State announces spring graduates
Local residents were among nearly 900 students awarded degrees during Jacksonville State University’s spring commencement ceremonies. They included:
Tucker Barnett of Moreland
Jessica E. Brown of Newnan
Courtney M. Buck of Sharpsburg
Trevor D. Crowdis of Senoia
Kevin J. Geeter of Newnan
Dalia N. Gibson of Sharpsburg
Kyler A. James of Newnan
Mikayla C. Lapihuska of Newnan
Brandon A. Proffitt of Sharpsburg
Makayla J. Pugh of Newnan
Garrett M. Render of Newnan
Nathaniel K. Wright of Senoia
Cowetans named to JSU academic honors lists
Area residents have been named to academic honors lists at Jacksonville State University for the spring 2023 semester. They include:
PRESIDENT’S LIST: Isabella E Arguelles Avila of Grantville, Robyn D Long of Newnan, Morgan C Mosley of Newnan, Evan J Fuller of Senoia, Courtney Marissa Buck of Sharpsburg and Joshua Morgan Sibley of Sharpsburg.
To be eligible, students must maintain a 4.0 GPA while completing at least 12 hours of academic credit.
DEAN’S LIST: Jessica Evelyn Brown of Newnan, Noah Robert Mlakar of Newnan, Garrett M Render of Newnan, Mckenzie Rose Fuller of Newnan, Madison H Riede of Newnan, Hallie C Christensen of Newnan, Nathaniel K Wright of Senoia and Olivia Sinclair Fields of Sharpsburg.
To be eligible, students must maintain a GPA between 3.5-3.99 GPA while completing at least 12 hours of academic credit.
ABAC announces academic honors lists
Local residents have been named to academic honors lists at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College for the spring 2023 semester. They include:
PRESIDENT’S LIST: Catherine Yeager of Newnan. To be eligible, students must maintain a 4.0 GPA while completing at least 12 hours of academic credit.
DEAN’S LIST: Josie Batchelor of Senoia and John Monnin of Senoia. To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA while completing at least 12 hours of academic credit.
Owens named to Young Harris Dean's List
YOUNG HARRIS (05/17/2023)-- Young Harris College is pleased to announce that Montana Owens of Senoia has been named to the Young Harris College Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. To be eligible, students must maintain a 3.5 GPA for the semester.
SNHU announces academic honors lists
Local residents have been named to academic honors lists at Southern New Hampshire University for the winter 2023 semester (January to May). They include:
PRESIDENT’S LIST: Kathryn Teppo of Senoia, LaMisha Williams of Newnan, Sulan Walters-Nesbeth of Newnan, Shannon Crammer of Senoia, Natalie Gray of Moreland, Alexander Haun of Newnan, Cori Di Julio of Newnan and Justice Terrell of Newnan.
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.7 GPA while enrolled full-time.
DEAN’S LIST: Rachel Addis of Newnan, Damitria Tate of Newnan, Jake Thompson of Newnan, Matthew Schreiber of Newnan and Patricia Price of Newnan.
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA while enrolled full-time.
UNG announces academic honors lists
Local residents have been named to academic honors lists at the University of North Georgia for the spring 2023 semester. They include:
PRESIDENT’S HONOR ROLL: Faith Robertson of Moreland, Emily Bedell of Newnan, Sonny Delduco of Newnan, Ethan Farmer of Newnan, Michaela Fuller of Newnan, Jessica Grote of Newnan, Emma Grunau of Newnan, Eden Rowe of Newnan, Alyssa Torres of Newnan, Timothy Adair of Newnan, Angela Ayala of Newnan, Danielle Breneman of Newnan, Hattie Graves of Newnan, Marcus Mack of Newnan, Madalyn Haponski of Newnan, Sara Gonzalez Gonzalez of Newnan, Sara Jones of Newnan, Kate Ashmore of Senoia, Jolie Lester of Senoia, Caroline Schell of Senoia, Zachary Stevenson of Senoia, Alexandra Rineer of Senoia, Joshua Grafmiller of Senoia, Megan Connell of Sharpsburg, Evan Courville of Sharpsburg, Ethan Cundiff of Sharpsburg, Douglas Sausser of Sharpsburg and Elijah Hearnburg of Sharpsburg.
To be eligible, full-time undergraduate students must maintain a 4.0 GPA while completing at least 12 hours of academic credit.
PRESIDENT’S LIST: Adaline Ellison of Senoia.
To be eligible, associate degree or dual-enrollment program students must maintain a minimum 4.0 GPA while completing at least 12 hours of academic credit.
DEAN’S LIST: Isabelle Brimer of Moreland, Anna June of Newnan, Aniston Wright of Newnan, Alexis Breneman of Newnan, Collin West of Newnan, Ashley Graves of Newnan, Davis Adams of Newnan, Dale Goins of Newnan, Jake Melear of Newnan, Dale Wanner of Newnan, Chloe Farill of Newnan, Cannon Miller of Newnan, Sarah Higgins of Senoia, Briley Kalen of Senoia, Campbell Asher of Senoia, Elisabeth Spradlin of Sharpsburg, Shepherd Hancock of Sharpsburg and Stephanie Holldorf of Sharpsburg.
To be eligible, full-time undergraduate students must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA while completing at least 12 hours of academic credit with no grade lower than a B.
White named to Lee University Dean's List
David White of Newnan has been named to the Dean’s List at Lee University for the spring 2023 semester.
To be eligible, students must attend full time and maintain a minimum 3.7 GPA.