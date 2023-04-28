Jorek receives UWG’s Marion Crider Award
Josiah Jorek of Newnan was honored at the University of West Georgia’s 2023 Honors Convocation, where he was named recipient of a Marion Crider Award.
The scholarship is available to juniors or seniors at UWG who are majoring in mathematics, have a minimum GPA of 3.2 and demonstrate leadership and the potential for success in the field of mathematics.
Jorek, the son of Olaf and Misty Jorek of Newnan, is majoring in mathematics with a minor in accounting.
Mahon completes Albright College Experience Program
Alexis Mahon of Sharpsburg has successfully completed the Albright College Experience program, having attended 15 Experience events designed to help students know the world, engage the world and understand the world.
A graduate of Northgate High School, Mahon is studying fashion: design & merchandising at the college.
Experience credits are earned for attending one of a large number of cultural and academic events that range from lectures and exhibitions to concerts and theatrical performances on the Albright College campus. The result is a student-driven learning experience in which each student chooses his or her own adventure.
Through a progression of courses aimed to expand each students' intellectual and creative development, Albright's scaffolding General Education curriculum components are uniquely arranged so that students follow a logical path of intellectual and skills development, with each component building on those that came before it. Each of Albright's Experience events aims to complement other components of the college's General Education.
Full-time Albright students are required to complete 12 Experience credits, which may be started as early as the first week on campus. The Experience requirement must be completed before students enroll in the final Synthesis capstone, which incorporates learning from all General Education courses and Experience events that are pursued by each student.
DECAL to supplement wages of workers seeking higher education
The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is offering wage supplements of $1,000 to members of the early care and education workforce who are attaining higher education credentials.
Known as POWER-ED for Providing Our Workforce Essential Recognition for Educational Development, the supplements are designed to assist Georgia’s child care industry in attracting and retaining new employees at a time when they are needed most. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The POWER-ED wage supplements are available to all employees approved through the DECAL Scholars SCHOLARSHIPS Program, Georgia's statewide educational assistance program for early care and education professionals pursuing credentials or degrees in early childhood education or child development.
DECAL Scholars also offers financial assistance for anyone attaining a Child Development Associate credential through a master’s degree.
For more information on DECAL Scholars and the new POWER-ED supplements, call 770-642-6722, e-mail support@decalscholars.com, or visit www.decalscholars.com.
Tellus Science Museum to unveil solar system trail Saturday
Visitors to the Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville, Georgia, will soon be able to “travel” from planet to planet when the museum unveils its outdoor Czahor Solar System Trail on April 29 to celebrate National Astronomy Day.
Spanning 839 feet across the front grounds of the museum, the exhibit represents the 5.9 billion-mile distance between the Sun and the dwarf planet Pluto. Visitors will learn interesting information about each planet as they walk through the trail and see the stations illuminated during evening events.
Each station has a hand-painted 3-D model that illustrates what each celestial object looks like. As a special showcase of the newest exhibit, the museum will illuminate each station at 8 p.m. on National Astronomy Day.
The Observatory also will be open for day and night viewings of the sun and other celestial objects, weather permitting, and other special activities, shows and giveaways are planned.
For more information, call 770-606-5700 or visit www.tellusmuseum.org.
Scholarship opportunity
Headbang for Science
A new scholarship is now available for “metalheads” pursuing an education in health care or the physical sciences
SiriusXM Host Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin recently launched the $33,000 annual Headbang for Science Scholarship to support the next generation of heavy metal music lovers.
Three winners chosen annually will each receive an $11,000 award. The awards are administered under the Mangin-founded Headbang For Science Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization “dedicated to funding the education of Metalheads studying the sciences.”
The Headbang For Science scholarship will go to three “far beyond driven” students who have excellent grades, financial need and a deep passion for heavy metal music. All high school seniors, four-year undergraduate students or graduate students who are pursuing degrees in health care or physical sciences, possess a passion for heavy metal and have at least a 3.0 GPA may apply.
Applications must be submitted by June 15. Apply at https://bold.org/scholarships/headbang-for-science/.