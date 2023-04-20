Cowetans recognized during UNG Honors and Awards Day
University of North Georgia students who showed promise, demonstrated creativity, displayed excellence, served others and exceeded all expectations – including several Coweta County residents – had their moment in the spotlight during the school’s annual Student Honors and Awards Day.
Collin West of Newnan was awarded Most Promising Student in Advanced Arabic.
Jolie Lester of Senoia was awarded Most Promising Student in Advanced German.
Mason McKibbon of Newnan was awarded the Senior Academic Achievement Award in Arabic.
Sara Gonzalez of Newnan was awarded Most Promising Student in French.
Award presentations were divided by department, college, campus or the university as a whole.
More local residents were honored at UNG’s Military Awards Ceremony on March 30, where cadets were presented with awards and scholarships for academic achievement, potential for leadership and high moral character.
Michael Chirillo of Newnan received Superior Cadet I, and Elisabeth Spradlin of Sharpsburg received the National Society Daughters of Founders & Patriots of America, Georgia Chapter #17.
UNG undergraduate and graduate students from all disciplines and campuses also shared their research and projects in poster sessions, performance pieces and panel presentations at the 28th Annual Research Conference.
Kate Ashmore of Senoia and Mason McKibbon of Newnan were among students who presented 105 submissions accepted to the conference. Students were required to submit a 250-word abstract to be accepted, and the conference consisted of 58 posters and 54 oral presentations.
"The Annual Research Conference is a great opportunity to see all the exciting and creative work UNG students have been up to," Dr. Diogo Pinheiro, Center for Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities assistant director, said. "This year we are particularly excited because it was our largest ARC since the start of the pandemic with over 100 student submissions."
Awards were given for Best Presentation based on the submitted abstracts as well as essays and posters.
Lotter participates in Piedmont University Symposium
Elissa Lotter of Sharpsburg was among participants in Piedmont University’s annual symposium on April 12.
Students apply and must be accepted to participate in the event, which is held on both the Demorest and Athens campuses.
Created to encourage deeper learning experiences, the Piedmont Symposium first took place in 2019. That year, students presented 88 research projects. This year, 369 students presented 224 projects.
This year's daylong event featured topics like "Auditioning in the Digital Age," "Relationship between Coaching Philosophy and Team Success" and "The Importance of Medical Interpreters in Hospital Settings."
"It was so great to feel the excitement on campus and to see parents, grandparents, and siblings support their Piedmont students at the event as well as faculty, staff, and students," said Associate Biology Professor Dr. Julia Schmitz, who oversees the Symposium each year.
Schmitz said 133 faculty, staff, and students volunteered as judges, room assistants, and emcees. There were 98 oral presentations and 68 posters in Demorest, each with five to six volunteers on hand. The same was true in Athens, where students presented 45 oral sessions and 13 posters.
ECHS to host suicide awareness 5K run
East Coweta High School’s Chick-fil-A Leader Academy will host a 5K to promote suicide awareness on Saturday, April 29 at 8 a.m.
Fee to participate is $40 for adults and $20 for children 12-under, and all proceeds will go to Coweta Family Connection to provide suicide prevention training in Coweta County.
For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/mpf2s5bh.
UWG program receives Regents’ Teaching Excellence Award
The University of West Georgia’s International Languages and Cultures program recently was recognized for these student-focused efforts by the University System of Georgia with a Regents’ Teaching Excellence Award.
For 2023, UWG’s ILC program received the Regents’ Momentum Award for Excellence in Teaching and Curricular Innovation.
The Momentum Award for Excellence in Teaching honors and recognizes instruction that promotes student achievement and motivated programs. It also assists in creating a positive environment within academia for students to thrive and complete their degrees.
The USG presents the award to a program that incorporates high-impact practices to create engaging opportunities for students to deepen their learning as they continue to develop professionally through their time in class. Gagnon said ensuring students are able to learn and grow in an environment best suited for them is the first priority for faculty.
Scholarship opportunities
Patrons of the Nixon Centre
The Patrons of the Nixon Centre will again offer fine arts scholarships to graduating high school seniors who have excelled in the performing and visual arts.
Applicants are chosen based on their accomplishments and excellence in their chosen artistic discipline.
Throughout the selection process, students are required to present their portfolio or performance to judges who specialize in their specific fine arts category, in addition to submitting reference letters from fine arts teachers and other acquaintances outside of their artistic pursuits.
All applicants selected to receive a scholarship will also then qualify for the Ann Quinn Powell scholarship, to be awarded after an additional interview process. Scholarships include:
The Richard Brooks Visual Arts Scholarship, $1,000
Patrons of the Nixon Centre Fine Arts Choral Scholarship, $1,000
Patrons of the Nixon Centre Fine Arts Instrumental Scholarship, $1,000
Patrons of the Nixon Centre Creative Writing Scholarship, $1,000
Patrons of the Nixon Centre Fine Arts Dance Scholarship, $1,000
Wynn Handman Drama Scholarship, $1,000
Three Newnan Coweta Art Association Scholarships, $1,000 each
Harriet Owens Alexander Visual Arts Scholarship, $1,500
The Anne Quinn Powell Scholarship, $3,500
These scholarships were established by the Coweta County Board of Education, the Patrons of the Nixon Centre, the Newnan-Coweta Art Association, Greg and Cindy Owens and the family of Anne Quinn Powell.
They are maintained by the Patrons of the Centre Inc. and funded by the Patrons of the Centre, Newnan Coweta Art Association, Greg and Cindy Owens, and the family of Anne Quinn Powell.
To apply, visit www.thenixoncentre.net/patronscholarships.
Headbang for Science
A new scholarship is now available for “metalheads” pursuing an education in health care or the physical sciences
SiriusXM Host Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin recently launched the $33,000 annual Headbang for Science Scholarship to support the next generation of heavy metal music lovers.
Three winners chosen annually will each receive an $11,000 award. The awards are administered under the Mangin-founded Headbang For Science Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization “dedicated to funding the education of Metalheads studying the sciences.”
The Headbang For Science scholarship will go to three “far beyond driven” students who have excellent grades, financial need and a deep passion for heavy metal music. All high school seniors, four-year undergraduate students or graduate students who are pursuing degrees in health care or physical sciences, possess a passion for heavy metal and have at least a 3.0 GPA may apply.
Applications must be submitted by June 15. Apply at https://bold.org/scholarships/headbang-for-science/.