Cowetans initiated into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Keva Godfrey of Newnan and Avery Carbone of Sharpsburg recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Godfrey was initiated at Nova Southeastern University and Carbone was initiated at Georgia College & State University.
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
West Georgia Tech Nights planned for April
West Georgia Technical College is hosting four West Georgia Tech Night events during the month of April.
The events will take place from 4-7 p.m. on the following days: April 13 at the Douglas and LaGrange campuses; April 18 at the Carroll campus; and April 25 at the Coweta campus. There is no cost to attend.
Visitors will experience interactive program table displays, lab demonstrations and tours with WGTC faculty and staff. Representatives from admissions, financial aid and adult education will also be available to answer questions.
WGTC will waive the $25 application fee for those who apply for admission at any of the West Georgia Tech Night events. Attendees who visit multiple programs and demonstrations will be entered into a drawing for an Amazon gift card.
For more information, visit admissions@westgatech.edu.
State AP pass rate climbs to 15th in U.S.
Georgia’s Advanced Placement pass rate has risen to 15th in the nation from 17th the two years prior, according to data released by the College Board last week.
The current pass rate is for students in the class of 2022 in Georgia public schools.
The percentage of students earning a 3 or higher on an AP exam was 21.2 percent, up slightly from 21 percent in 2021 and just below the national average of 21.6 percent.
Georgia students continued to record stronger AP performance than most Southern states, scoring higher than their peers in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.
Overall, 33.9 percent of Georgia’s class of 2022 took an AP exam during high school, up from 33.4 percent the year before. Georgia high school students took a total of 110,855 AP exams that resulted in scores of 3, 4 or 5 – representing an estimated 332,565 college credits and a total potential cost savings for students and families of $91,122,810.
Scholarship opportunities
Patrons of the Nixon Centre
The Patrons of the Nixon Centre will again offer fine arts scholarships to graduating high school seniors who have excelled in the performing and visual arts.
Applicants are chosen based on their accomplishments and excellence in their chosen artistic discipline.
Throughout the selection process, students are required to present their portfolio or performance to judges who specialize in their specific fine arts category, in addition to submitting reference letters from fine arts teachers and other acquaintances outside of their artistic pursuits.
All applicants selected to receive a scholarship will also then qualify for the Ann Quinn Powell scholarship, to be awarded after an additional interview process. Scholarships include:
The Richard Brooks Visual Arts Scholarship, $1,000
Patrons of the Nixon Centre Fine Arts Choral Scholarship, $1,000
Patrons of the Nixon Centre Fine Arts Instrumental Scholarship, $1,000
Patrons of the Nixon Centre Creative Writing Scholarship, $1,000
Patrons of the Nixon Centre Fine Arts Dance Scholarship, $1,000
Wynn Handman Drama Scholarship, $1,000
Three Newnan Coweta Art Association Scholarships, $1,000 each
Harriet Owens Alexander Visual Arts Scholarship, $1,500
The Anne Quinn Powell Scholarship, $3,500
These scholarships were established by the Coweta County Board of Education, the Patrons of the Nixon Centre, the Newnan-Coweta Art Association, Greg and Cindy Owens and the family of Anne Quinn Powell.
They are maintained by the Patrons of the Centre Inc. and funded by the Patrons of the Centre, Newnan Coweta Art Association, Greg and Cindy Owens, and the family of Anne Quinn Powell.
To apply, visit www.thenixoncentre.net/patronscholarships.
Headbang for Science
A new scholarship is now available for “metalheads” pursuing an education in health care or the physical sciences
SiriusXM Host Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin recently launched the $33,000 annual Headbang for Science Scholarship to support the next generation of heavy metal music lovers.
Three winners chosen annually will each receive an $11,000 award. The awards are administered under the Mangin-founded Headbang For Science Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization “dedicated to funding the education of Metalheads studying the sciences.”
The Headbang For Science scholarship will go to three “far beyond driven” students who have excellent grades, financial need and a deep passion for heavy metal music. All high school seniors, four-year undergraduate students or graduate students who are pursuing degrees in health care or physical sciences, possess a passion for heavy metal and have at least a 3.0 GPA may apply.
Applications must be submitted by June 15. Apply at https://bold.org/scholarships/headbang-for-science/.