NASA grant to fund summer programs at Clayton State
Clayton State University plans to use a $425,000 grant from NASA to fund five NASA-themed summer academies for minority students in grades 9-12 beginning in July, the university has announced.
The academies will be eight-day summer residential STEM camps exposing participants to college life, NASA research, Earth data and artificial intelligence. Participants will gain an understanding of NASA’s missions and learn how to apply AI technology to solve real-world problems in Earth science.
While enrolled in the program, students will live on campus full-time at Clayton State while being taught in the university’s classrooms by some of its professors. Two field trips will also be held for students at the Fernbank Science Center and the Fernbank Museum of Natural History in Atlanta.
For more information, visit /www.clayton.edu/.
Scholarship opportunities
Coweta County NAACP
The Coweta County NAACP is offering its first-ever scholarship opportunity to seniors attending Coweta County public schools.
Funding for the scholarship is provided through a donation from Rev. Terrilynn Lemons, pastor of Newnan Chapel UMC, in memory of her late husband, Lovell Lemons, as well as Coweta NAACP fundraising efforts.
This is a one-time, $2,000 award that will be provided to support a deserving student of color attending college or technical school in the fall. Applications are due by April 1.
To be eligible, students must:
• Be a student of color.
• Be a senior currently attending school in the Coweta County School System.
• Have a minimum 2.75 GPA.
• Have been accepted to attend an accredited college, university or technical school.
To apply, visit www.naacpcoweta.org. For more information, contact Melinda Redmond at loyalblue1920@gmail.com.
Coweta County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer
Deadline for the $1,000 Coweta County MGEV Scholarship is Friday, March 31. Graduating high school seniors and college students may apply.
To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must reside in Coweta County; maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA; pursue a career in horticulture, agriculture, environmental science or related field; and be accepted to or attend a college or university that offers courses in horticulture, agriculture, environmental science or related field.
Applications require a high school transcript and a professional letter of recommendation from a teacher or counselor, advisor or employer who can evaluate you as a student and/or employee. Letters must be emailed to coweta.extension@uga.edu by Friday, March 31. Incomplete and late applications will not be considered.
For information or to apply, visit coweta.extension@uga.edu or contact the Coweta County Extension Office at 770-254-2620.
Patrons of the Nixon Centre
The Patrons of the Nixon Centre will again offer fine arts scholarships to graduating high school seniors who have excelled in the performing and visual arts.
Applicants are chosen based on their accomplishments and excellence in their chosen artistic discipline.
Throughout the selection process, students are required to present their portfolio or performance to judges who specialize in their specific fine arts category, in addition to submitting reference letters from fine arts teachers and other acquaintances outside of their artistic pursuits.
All applicants selected to receive a scholarship will also then qualify for the Ann Quinn Powell scholarship, to be awarded after an additional interview process. Scholarships include:
The Richard Brooks Visual Arts Scholarship, $1,000
Patrons of the Nixon Centre Fine Arts Choral Scholarship, $1,000
Patrons of the Nixon Centre Fine Arts Instrumental Scholarship, $1,000
Patrons of the Nixon Centre Creative Writing Scholarship, $1,000
Patrons of the Nixon Centre Fine Arts Dance Scholarship, $1,000
Wynn Handman Drama Scholarship, $1,000
Three Newnan Coweta Art Association Scholarships, $1,000 each
Harriet Owens Alexander Visual Arts Scholarship, $1,500
The Anne Quinn Powell Scholarship, $3,500
These scholarships were established by the Coweta County Board of Education, the Patrons of the Nixon Centre, the Newnan-Coweta Art Association, Greg and Cindy Owens and the family of Anne Quinn Powell.
They are maintained by the Patrons of the Centre Inc. and funded by the Patrons of the Centre, Newnan Coweta Art Association, Greg and Cindy Owens, and the family of Anne Quinn Powell.
To apply, visit www.thenixoncentre.net/patronscholarships.
Headbang for Science
A new scholarship is now available for “metalheads” pursuing an education in health care or the physical sciences
SiriusXM Host Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin recently launched the $33,000 annual Headbang for Science Scholarship to support the next generation of heavy metal music lovers.
Three winners chosen annually will each receive an $11,000 award. The awards are administered under the Mangin-founded Headbang For Science Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization “dedicated to funding the education of Metalheads studying the sciences.”
The Headbang For Science scholarship will go to three “far beyond driven” students who have excellent grades, financial need and a deep passion for heavy metal music. All high school seniors, four-year undergraduate students or graduate students who are pursuing degrees in health care or physical sciences, possess a passion for heavy metal and have at least a 3.0 GPA may apply.
Applications must be submitted by June 15. Apply at https://bold.org/scholarships/headbang-for-science/.