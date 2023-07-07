Sheppard graduates from Shenandoah University
Taylor Sheppard of Newnan was among more than 1,100 students awarded degrees from Shenandoah University during the 2022-23 academic year.
Sheppard earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre.
Kennesaw State announces academic honors lists
Local residents have been named to academic honors lists at Kennesaw State University for the spring 2023 semester. They include:
PRESIDENT’S LIST:
Evelyn De Santos of Palmetto, majoring in Elementary Education
Maryn Hanson of Sharpsburg, majoring in Elementary Education
Meredith Hede of Sharpsburg, majoring in Elementary Education
Sidney Zimmer of Newnan, majoring in Elementary Education
Andres Caicedo-Rubiano of Newnan, majoring in Information Systems-Interest
Callie Creel of Senoia, majoring in Marketing-Interest
Ashley Goddard of Newnan, majoring in Marketing-Interest
Daniel Ivan of Sharpsburg, majoring in Marketing
Danielle Kronlein of Newnan, majoring in Marketing
Katherine Teteak of Sharpsburg, majoring in Marketing
Grant Stevens of Senoia, majoring in Accounting
Samuel Waldron of Newnan, majoring in Accounting
Malik Hussie of Newnan, majoring in Management
Lindsey Peoples of Newnan, majoring in Management-Interest
Maya Rodriguez of Newnan, majoring in Management
Joshua Aicher of Newnan, majoring in Architecture
Alexa Kronlein of Newnan, majoring in Architecture
Sawyer Stevens of Senoia, majoring in Construction Management
Eli Headley of Moreland, majoring in Computer Science
Andrew Lamb of Senoia, majoring in Computer Science
Emily Ray of Palmetto, majoring in Computer Science
Anna Richard of Sharpsburg, majoring in Computer Science
Michael Roth of Sharpsburg, majoring in Computer Science
Mackenzie Warren of Newnan, majoring in Computer Science
Condnisha Allen of Newnan, majoring in Information Technology
Marisa Diaz of Sharpsburg, majoring in Information Technology
Frank Zito of Newnan, majoring in Software Engineering
Paul Thornton of Newnan, majoring in Mechanical Engineering Technology
Andrew Tiller of Sharpsburg, majoring in Mechanical Engineering Technology
Evan Carden of Moreland, majoring in Industrial Engineering Technology
Thomas Henderson of Sharpsburg, majoring in Manufacturing Operations
Cullen Leclair of Senoia, majoring in Industrial Engineering Technology
Evan Castaneda of Sharpsburg, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
Mariella Cimadevilla of Sharpsburg, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
Braelin Creel of Senoia, majoring in Exercise Science
Kennedie Dooley of Newnan, majoring in Exercise Science
Kameron Farmer of Sharpsburg, majoring in Sport Management
Ryley Huslig of Senoia, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
Tyriq Hussie of Newnan, majoring in Sport Management
Madelaine McGeehan of Newnan, majoring in Exercise Science
Madison Merritt of Sharpsburg, majoring in Exercise Science
Nicholas Shanks of Sharpsburg, majoring in Exercise Science
MichaelAnn Patafio of Sharpsburg, majoring in Integrated Health Science
Kanaya Williams of Newnan, majoring in Integrated Health Science
Rachel Boyd of Senoia, majoring in Nursing
Abigail Brunson of Sharpsburg, majoring in Nursing-Interest
Kylee Peace of Newnan, majoring in Nursing-Interest
Emma Small of Newnan, majoring in Nursing-Interest
Jaynie Adams of Newnan, majoring in Biology
Alexis Healy of Senoia, majoring in Biology
Kevin Le of Newnan, majoring in Biology
Victoria Claps of Sharpsburg, majoring in Chemistry
Dana Lewis of Newnan, majoring in Biochemistry
Ian Salamone-Lent of Senoia, majoring in Mathematics
Rebekah Dickerson of Newnan, majoring in Dance
Taytum Jenkins of Senoia, majoring in Art
Natalie Quick of Newnan, majoring in Digital Animation
Katelyn Schotthoefer of Sharpsburg, majoring in Undeclared - Arts
Kasey Stanley of Newnan, majoring in Art
Gabrianna Camacho of Senoia, majoring in Cybersecurity-Interest
Louis Gagnon of Newnan, majoring in Cybersecurity
Joel Hendrickson of Senoia, majoring in Cybersecurity
Bailey Lane of Sharpsburg, majoring in Cybersecurity
Cameron Lill of Sharpsburg, majoring in Cybersecurity
Estella Trask of Sharpsburg, majoring in Cybersecurity-Interest
Steven Welborn of Newnan, majoring in Geospatial Sciences
Krista Dozier of Newnan, majoring in Philosophy
Elijah Garcia of Senoia, majoring in History Education-Interest
Isabel Alford of Senoia, majoring in Psychology
Kinsey Clark of Newnan, majoring in Psychology
Annika Collett of Newnan, majoring in Psychology
Madison Conner of Sharpsburg, majoring in Psychology
Tatiana Diaz of Newnan, majoring in Psychology
Nakiya Ham-Bloomquist of Palmetto, majoring in Psychology
Dorien Lee of Newnan, majoring in Psychology
Emma Long of Palmetto, majoring in Psychology
Sophia Nellessen of Senoia, majoring in Psychology
Xavier Peaks of Palmetto, majoring in Psychology
Maxfield Anderson of Senoia, majoring in Media & Entertainment
Blake Lashley of Newnan, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
Brianna Whipple of Sharpsburg, majoring in Public Relations-Interest
Destini Benning of Newnan, majoring in Political Science
Shelby Adams of Senoia, majoring in Criminal Justice
Zach Ansley of Sharpsburg, majoring in Criminal Justice
Adyson Hughes of Sharpsburg, majoring in Criminal Justice
Delaney Jackson of Newnan, majoring in Criminal Justice
Alicia Olguin-Macedo of Newnan, majoring in Criminal Justice
MaryKate Patafio of Sharpsburg, majoring in Criminal Justice
To be eligible, students must maintain a 4.0 GPA while completing at least nine hours of academic credit.
DEAN’S LIST:
Evan Fleuren of Newnan, majoring in Biology
Denio Woods of Newnan, majoring in Criminal Justice
Denver Jackson of Newnan, majoring in Cybersecurity
Hannah Zeise of Newnan, majoring in Integrated Health Science
Jason Fussell of Newnan, majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
Robert Krass of Senoia, majoring in Entrepreneurship
Alex Juarez of Grantville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
Everett Davis of Newnan, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
Logan Rivera of Newnan, majoring in Information Systems
Stephan Kernizan of Newnan, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
Walter Dozier of Newnan, majoring in Finance
Jayla McDaniel of Newnan, majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
Audrey Ross of Newnan, majoring in Criminal Justice
Kirsten Brown of Newnan, majoring in Media & Entertainment
Brenna Ford of Newnan, majoring in Architecture
Alexander Moser of Palmetto, majoring in Information Technology
Jada Davis of Palmetto, majoring in Public Relations
Marissa Mezosi of Senoia, majoring in Hospitality Management-Interest
Christopher Metcalf of Senoia, majoring in Construction Management
Leah Serratelli of Newnan, majoring in Management
Evan Anderson of Senoia, majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
Joshua Barcenas of Senoia, majoring in Exercise Science
Patricia Carey of Sharpsburg, majoring in Psychology
Madison Kenney of Sharpsburg, majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
Allison Joyce of Sharpsburg, majoring in Public Relations
Jared Larger of Grantville, majoring in Electrical Engineering
Claire Becknell of Sharpsburg, majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
Katherine Bedolla of Newnan, majoring in Marketing-Interest
Chase Bevil of Sharpsburg, majoring in Construction Management
Aileen Cox of Newnan, majoring in International Business
Rajon Darden of Newnan, majoring in Sport Management
Ansleigh Floyd of Newnan, majoring in Nursing
Christian Hatzo of Newnan, majoring in Construction Management
Laycia Hearn of Newnan, majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
Robert Hof of Sharpsburg, majoring in Construction Management
Serenity Johnson of Palmetto, majoring in Sport Management
John Robert King of Newnan, majoring in English
Grace Mask of Senoia, majoring in Construction Management
Caleb Nguyen of Sharpsburg, majoring in Computer Science
Iris Richardson of Newnan, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
Annabell Trimmer of Sharpsburg, majoring in English
Hannah Trinh of Sharpsburg, majoring in Nursing
Sneha Vasnani of Newnan, majoring in Nursing
Ashley Williams of Newnan, majoring in Elementary Education
Blake Wolfe of Sharpsburg, majoring in Accounting-Interest
Denisa Wood of Senoia, majoring in Marketing
Jonathan Wood of Newnan, majoring in Middle Grades Education
Macy Stahlman of Newnan, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
Lauren Poole of Newnan, majoring in Psychology
Devin Barnett of Senoia, majoring in Finance-Interest
Alexia Chambert of Newnan, majoring in Nursing-Interest
Nathaniel Chase of Senoia, majoring in Information Security & Assurance
Garrett Cochran of Senoia, majoring in Computer Science
Karilyn Cook of Sharpsburg, majoring in Marketing-Interest
Marie Davis of Newnan, majoring in Mechanical Engineering Technology
Anderson Fisher of Sharpsburg, majoring in Interactive Design
Malkaya Harris of Newnan, majoring in Nursing-Interest
Marshall Hodges of Sharpsburg, majoring in Civil Engineering
Emma Jacobson of Newnan, majoring in History
Destinee Jordan of Senoia, majoring in Psychology
Anna Justice of Newnan, majoring in Nursing-Interest
Emily Justice of Newnan, majoring in Art
Kelley King of Sharpsburg, majoring in Management-Interest
Connor Lakly of Senoia, majoring in Political Science
Emma Lindley of Sharpsburg, majoring in Apparel and Textiles
Cidney Lovejoy of Senoia, majoring in Psychology
Kaylee McConnell of Sharpsburg, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
Lauren McNeal of Sharpsburg, majoring in Elementary Education
Lacy Moore of Newnan, majoring in Marketing-Interest
Alexandra Nowell of Newnan, majoring in Marketing-Interest
Joshua Olson of Sharpsburg, majoring in Electrical Engineering
Kellen Porter of Senoia, majoring in Digital Animation
Parker Rezac of Senoia, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
Kayla Rossi of Newnan, majoring in Anthropology
Tristan Rucker of Sharpsburg, majoring in History Education
Madeline Shaw of Senoia, majoring in Accounting-Interest
Nicholas Turner of Senoia, majoring in Civil Engineering
Anna Vasylevska of Newnan, majoring in Marketing-Interest
Jalen Whisby of Newnan, majoring in Psychology
Kenedi Wisenbaker of Newnan, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
Lacharity Phillips of Newnan, majoring in Exercise Science
Donald Lee of Palmetto, majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
Isabella Burnworth of Sharpsburg, majoring in Management-Interest
Logan Estes of Palmetto, majoring in Sport Management
Margery Phillips of Newnan, majoring in Software Engineering
Garrett Cathey of Sharpsburg, majoring in Finance-Interest
Emma Francis of Newnan, majoring in Psychology
Mark-Anthony Phillips of Newnan, majoring in Mechanical Engineering Technology
Nadia Brown of Newnan, majoring in Interactive Design
Braelyn Barrett of Senoia, majoring in Criminal Justice
Kaleigh Jones of Sharpsburg, majoring in Nursing-Interest
Karrington Garrett of Sharpsburg, majoring in International Affairs
Ashley Beaumont of Senoia, majoring in Accounting-Interest
Riley Lane of Sharpsburg, majoring in Cybersecurity
Lukas Berdion of Newnan, majoring in Mechanical Engineering Technology
Khamari Tinch of Newnan, majoring in Information Systems-Interest
Noah Plonk of Newnan, majoring in Economics-Interest
Faith Steele of Palmetto, majoring in Management-Interest
Mia Anderson of Newnan, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
Jerik Rose of Sharpsburg, majoring in Management-Interest
Bryan Juarez-hernandez of Newnan, majoring in Computer Science
Madison Gunnoud of Sharpsburg, majoring in Psychology
Christina Cuevas of Newnan, majoring in Hospitality Management-Interest
Christopher Chavez of Palmetto, majoring in Psychology
Kemya Slaton of Senoia, majoring in Nursing-Interest
Jasmine Bryant of Senoia, majoring in Interactive Design
Taylor Shurns of Newnan, majoring in Computer Engineering
Anna Scoggins of Newnan, majoring in English
Madison Lecuona of Sharpsburg, majoring in Exercise Science
Alyssa Cody of Moreland, majoring in Journalism & Emerging Media-Interest
James Story of Newnan, majoring in Civil Engineering
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA while completing at least nine hours of academic credit.