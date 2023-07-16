Georgia State University announces graduates
Local residents were awarded degrees during spring commencement ceremonies at Georgia State University. They included:
Corrine Hunt of Newnan, Associate of Arts degree with studies in Communication.
Diana Contreras Cardenas of Newnan, Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.
Kirsty Houston of Newnan, Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.
Abby Lee of Newnan, Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a concentration in Creative Writing.
McKinley Garner of Newnan, Bachelor of Arts degree in History.
Saxon LeFebvre of Sharpsburg, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media with a minor in Political Science.
Samantha Bartholomew of Newnan, Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology with a minor in Philosophy.
Kirsten Key of Newnan, Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science with a concentration in Pre-Law and a minor in Entertainment Media Management.
Emma Stacey of Newnan, Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.
Michael Willis of Senoia, Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media with a minor in Marketing.
Joelle Erwin of Sharpsburg, Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism with a concentration in Media And Society and a minor in Criminal Justice.
Skyler Martin of Newnan, Global Scholar Distinction, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology.
Orianne Hoyos of Newnan, Global Scholar Distinction, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communications with a minor in International Business.
Nathanael Lee of Sharpsburg, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.
Marifher Castaneda of Palmetto, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems.
Arthikan Gengatharan of Newnan, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems with a minor in Management.
Gabriel Butts of Palmetto, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems.
Jared Gardenour of Newnan, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems.
Derrick Dukes of Newnan, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems.
Jamie Sheets of Newnan, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
Gabrielle Klein of Sharpsburg, a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.
Diana Flores Valdez of Newnan, Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Graphic Design.
Soung Hun Gi of Newnan, Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Game Design & Development.
Tori Phillips of Newnan, Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Media Entrepreneurship.
Selma Bormann of Sharpsburg, a Global Scholar Distinction, graduating with a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Japanese/Asian Studies and an Undergraduate Certificate in Japanese.
Andrew Gaillard of Newnan, Bachelor of Music degree with a concentration in Music Composition.
Sebastian Rabanal of Newnan, Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.
Kathy Czarnecki of Sharpsburg, a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.
Kendall Missel of Sharpsburg, a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology with a minor in Neuroscience.
Angie Rodriguez of Newnan, Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Emily Miller of Senoia, Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science with a minor in Criminal Justice.
Ansley Wallace of Senoia, Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Crime and Justice.
Taylor Henry of Sharpsburg, Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education with a concentration in Special Education.
Micayla Clark of Sharpsburg, Doctor of Philosophy degree in Political Science.
Adrian Goncerzewicz of Newnan, Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
Keith Schroeder of Sharpsburg, a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree with a Graduate Certificate in Early Intervention Rehabilitation.
Lily Ammon of Sharpsburg, Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
Rylea Mosier of Newnan, Master of Arts In Teaching degree in English Education.
Valerie Harrison of Sharpsburg, Master of Science In Analytics degree with a concentration in Data Science In Business.
Back to School Bash set for July 29
The Second Annual Back to School Bash & Backpack Giveaway will be held Saturday, July 29 from 1-4 p.m. at the Central Educational Center gym, 160 MLK Jr. Drive, Newnan.
Co-sponsored by Caring Hearts of Georgia and Coweta Family Connection, the event will feature free school supplies, food, door prizes and music. For more information, call 770-755-6580.
STAR to present ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ July 21-23
The Superintendent’s Theatre Arts Resource summer program presentation of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 23, at 3 p.m. in the Nixon Centre’s Black Box Theatre.
Tickets are $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thenixoncentre.net.
Coweta County Board of Education
At its July 11 meeting, board members:
– Approved a change order to remediate the parking lot substrate at Jefferson Parkway Elementary School after the existing subgrade was deemed not suitable for paving. A soil-cement mixture will be added prior to the installation of new base and paving, the change order will also include the resurfacing and restriping of the front loop. Total change order cost is $136,675.
– Approved the removal and replacement of a playset on the Newnan Crossing Elementary School playground. Cost will be $36,964, which will be covered by the school’s PTO.
– Approved location and name changes for providers on the school system’s Workers’ Compensation Panel.
– Approved a 10-cent increase in school lunch prices to align with National School Lunch Program guidelines. Elementary lunches will now cost $2.90, while middle and high school lunches will now cost $3.15. The price increases will not affect school breakfasts or students eligible for free or reduced lunches.
The Coweta County Board of Education will hold its next regular monthly meeting on Aug. 8.