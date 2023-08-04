GSU College of Law announces graduates
Local residents were among more than 190 students earning law degrees from Georgia State University’s College of Law, participating in the college’s spring hooding ceremony.
They include Carly Knight of Sharpsburg, Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree; and Matthew Sweat of Senoia, Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree.
Koenig graduates from Georgia Southwestern
Amberlyn Koenig of Senoia graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the school’s spring 2023 commencement ceremonies.
Koenig earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education.
Long graduates from Abilene Christian
Meghan Long of Newnan graduated from Abilene Christian University during the school’s spring 2023 commencement ceremonies.
Long earned a Bachelor of Science in Advertising/ Public Relations.
Middle Tennessee State announces graduates
Local residents were among students awarded degrees during Middle Tennessee State University’s spring commencement ceremonies. They include:
Wade Pickett of Newnan
Hailey Smith of Newnan
Jacob Stout of Newnan
Araim graduates from UA Fairbanks
Amanda Araim of Senoia was among students awarded degrees from the University of Alaska Fairbanks during its spring commencement ceremony.
Araim earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art.
Livingston named to GSU Law Review
Caitlin Livingston of Newnan will serve as a member of the 2023-24 Georgia State Law Review in the next academic year.
Livingston is among 35 rising second-year students who will join the Georgia State University Law Review for the 2023-24 term.
Georgia State Law students become members of Law Review by invitation, based on exceptional academic standing and performance in a rigorous writing competition. The submitted academic papers are graded by the executive board.
Weikle named to Holy Cross Dean's List
Samuel Weikle of Sharpsburg has been named to the Dean’s List at the College of the Holy Cross for the spring 2023 semester.
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA while completing four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester.
Webb named to College of Charleston President’s List
Jenna Webb of Newnan has been named to the President’s List at the College of Charleston for the spring 2023 semester.
Webb is majoring in Environmental Geosciences .
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.8 GPA while completing at least 14 hours of academic credit.
Jamilkowski named to Hamilton College Dean’s List
Kate Jamilkowski of Palmetto has been named to the Dean's List at Hamilton College for the spring 2023 semester.
Jamilkowski, a rising sophomore, is a graduate of Woodward Academy.
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum GPA while completing four or more graded credits for the semester.
Strickland named to Coastal Carolina Dean’s List
Ava Strickland of Newnan has been named to the Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University for the spring 2023 semester.
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.
Whist named to Tufts University Dean’s List
Adelaide Whist of Palmetto has been named to the Dean’s List at Tufts University for the spring 2023 semester.
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.4 GPA for the semester.
Coweta students selected for apprentice program
Two Coweta County students are among 21 area teens selected to participate in the Delta Community Credit Union’s High School Apprentice Program.
Alaric Boban and Maddie Lowry, both seniors at East Coweta High School, were selected for the program.
Each of the 21 students will serve as a part-time teller at one of Delta Community’s 29 metro Atlanta branches during the 2023-24 school year.
Since launching in 2006 through the state’s work-based learning program, Delta Community’s High School Apprentice Program has served as a pipeline to bring high school students to the credit union to support its branches while providing the students valuable real world and job experience.
Master Gardener training to begin in January
The University of Georgia’s Master Gardener Extension Volunteer program will hold training beginning in January.
The Coweta County MGEV Training Program will be held every Thursday from
Jan. 4-March 28 at the Coweta County Extension Office, 255 Pine Road in Newnan.
Class times will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break each day. The cost of the training course is $200, which includes all classroom materials and supplies.
The MGEV Program trains volunteers to be better gardeners who can assist UGA Extension agents with educating the public about horticulture and environmental stewardship. These volunteers provide Coweta County residents with research-based gardening information to help solve their gardening issues.
For more information, email Dana Selementi at dana.selementi@uga.edu or call the Extension Office at 770-254-2620. Applications can be downloaded from www.ugaextension.org/coweta or picked up at the Coweta County Extension Office.