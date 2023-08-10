University of North Georgia announces graduates
Local residents were among students awarded graduates during summer commencement ceremonies at the University of North Georgia recently. They included:
Savannah Christopher of Newnan, Master of Science in Criminal Justice/ Graduate.
Sonny Delduco of Newnan, (Magna Cum Laude) Bachelor of Arts in History Education.
Jordan Gregg of Senoia, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
Shaye Kotze of Grantville, Associate of Science in Healthcare Services & Informatics Administration Pathway.
Cayetano awarded Family Patterns Matter scholarship
Victora Cayetano has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Family Patterns Matter.
Cayetano, an East Coweta High School graduate who is in her third year in college, served as a tutor with the organization and participated in Youth in Action throughout high school.
She is the first-ever recipient of the scholarship.
Mahon named to Albright College Dean’s List
Alexis Mahon of Sharpsburg has been named to the spring 2023 Dean's List at Albright College.
A graduate of Northgate High School, Mahon studied fashion: design & merchandising during the spring semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must maintain a minimum 3.75 GPA while completing at least three letter-graded courses during the semester.
Hancock named to UNG Honor Roll
Shepherd Hancock of Sharpsburg has been named to the President's Honor Roll at the University of North Georgia for the summer 2023 semester.
To be eligible, students must be enrolled in a bachelor’s degree program and maintain a 4.0 GPA while completing 12 or more hours in academic credit.
ABAC announces Distinguished Achievement List
Local residents have been named to the Distinguished Achievement List at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College for the summer 2023 term.
They include Jennifer Brinton of Newnan, Catherine Yeager of Newnan and Josie Batchelor of Senoia.
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA while completing 6-11 hours of academic credit.
Coweta County Board of Education
At its regular monthly meeting on Aug. 8, the Coweta County Board of Education:
• Approved Career Technical and Agricultural Education grants for the 2023-24 school year. This included Carl D. Perkins V Grants for $201,775, to be used for the purchase of equipment, supplies, professional development, and program improvement for CTAE programs and courses at Central Educational Center, East Coweta High School, Newnan High School and Northgate High School. It also included CTAE state grants for $85,886, to be used for CTAE extended day pay, apprenticeship and supervision pay for CTAE programs system-wide.
• Approved tribunal hearing members and officers – all of whom have completed specialized training – for the 2023-24 academic year. Tribunal members will be Stefanie Easterwood, Dr. Eric Fiske, Edward Hunter, Dr. Priscilla Lee, Meagan Hinton Ogletree, Sean Parker and Marius Truitt. Hearing officers will be Dr. Chase Puckett and Anthony Finley.
• Approved renewal of a $17,011 contract between the board of education and the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia/ Cooperative Extension Service for Coweta County 4-H. The Cooperative Extension Service and University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences offer educational programs, assistance and materials to implement the 4-H program. The allocation funds the 4-H Extension Associate position, which provides leadership and coordination for the fifth grade school club program. The contract is for Sept. 1, 2023 through Aug. 31, 2024.
• Approved a field trip for Blake Bass Middle School chorus students to travel to Orlando, Florida from Feb. 19- 21, 2024.
• Approved entering into a lease agreement with Community Action for Improvement Inc. of Troup County to lease East Newnan School for the operation of a preschool learning center.