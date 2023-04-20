Three East Coweta High School seniors recently were named winners in the National Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest.
Gaeun (Sophia) Lee won first place for her piece, “Remembrance.” Second place went to Paola Hernandez-Gomez for “Celebration of Life” and third place winner was Krista Miller for “Making Waves.”
All three students received a winner certificate, a participant certificate, an engraved medal and a monetary award. Lee’s artwork has been sent for state judging.
The annual contest is sponsored locally by VFW Post 2667 Auxiliary through the VFW Auxiliary National Organization. Students in grades 9-12 are encouraged to participate, and 22 local high school students submitted work for judging this year.
Each student was required to give their artwork a title and a description. This is how the winning artists described their work:
Gaeun (Sophia) Lee, “Remembrance”
"A Korean War veteran is depicted in this work. Despite the fact that he has aged physically, his spirit remains youthful. He stands alongside the sculptures of the Korean War soldiers. As a veteran, he condones the loss of his fellow soldiers. Through his experiences as a soldier, his patriotism is strengthened."
Paola Hernandez-Gomez, “Celebration of Life”
"A funeral is not a ceremony for mourning, but a celebration of a person's life. More so for veterans, whose honor, bravery and service for our country are more than enough reason to honor their memory. In their sacrifice, we find our rights, our freedom and our protection.
Though it is a somber feeling when we lose another veteran, to old age, war or other circumstances, our veneration and reverence for them does not fade. Even if they no longer have people close to them to mourn, the millions of people they helped and protected will always be there to celebrate their achievements and service. I believe it is important to always remember them and what they stand for, who they used to be, and what their contributions
Krista Miller, “Making Waves”
"The subject matter of the piece is my grandfather and I when I was a young child. Behind us is the symbol of the Navy done in color, and titles of some newspaper articles during the Vietnam War.
The background has ocean waves to tie it in more with the Navy. My grandfather never really talks about his experience in the Navy, so I really did not have much to go off of in regards to this piece. However, I do believe that he was a shellback and possibly a golden shellback, but I am not certain.
Despite not talking about his service, he is very proud to have served the country, and he makes sure to tell me that every time I wish him a Happy Veterans Day. After he was in the military, my grandfather went on to work for one of the letter agencies in the government, then he was a mailman for a time; then he was a school bus driver.
He is now retired and loves to do handy work, and a good amount of my furniture was made by my grandfather. I wanted to base this piece on him to show that I appreciate the service that he did and that I am proud to have him as my grandfather."