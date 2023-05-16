20230517 Carson Hopkins.JPG

Carson Hopkins, Eagle Scout and a senior at East Coweta High School was named the first-place winner in the Scout of the Year Program for VFW Post 2667 From left are Kelli Kelley, Hopkins and Jeffrey Bouchard.

 Photo courtesy Janet Alford

Carson Hopkins, Eagle Scout and a senior at East Coweta High School was named the first-place winner in the Scout of the Year Program for VFW Post 2667. Hopkins has a GPA of 3.71 and is ranked 100 in a class of 840 at East Coweta High School.

Hopkins is a member of Boy Scout Troop 2193. He joined the Cub Scouts Pack 2293 in 2011, the Boy Scout Troop 2193 in 2016, and achieved his Eagle Scout Rank in October 2022.