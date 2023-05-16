Carson Hopkins, Eagle Scout and a senior at East Coweta High School was named the first-place winner in the Scout of the Year Program for VFW Post 2667. Hopkins has a GPA of 3.71 and is ranked 100 in a class of 840 at East Coweta High School.
Hopkins is a member of Boy Scout Troop 2193. He joined the Cub Scouts Pack 2293 in 2011, the Boy Scout Troop 2193 in 2016, and achieved his Eagle Scout Rank in October 2022.
Hopkins has received many other merit awards in scouting as well as leadership roles.
His Eagle Scout Project was to build a large outdoor movie screen for Fayetteville Church of Christ in Fayetteville for use by the entire congregation. It was 15 feet high, 13 feet wide, made of wood, posts set in concrete, and with a roof over the screen. He raised the funds for this project by reaching out to local businesses, friends and family.
In addition to taking his regular high school classes, he has broadened his education by taking additional classes at Central Education Center. He has taken classes in robotics, engineering, zoology, business technology, construction, music, sound recording and production. His goal was to find new areas of interest and enhance his skills to have a better idea of what he wants to do with his future.
Hopkins has engaged in many community service activities such as doing yard work for the elderly, passing out clothes and food to the homeless in Atlanta, helping to organize and provide a Senior Adult Banquet, leading worship activities, helping organize relief supplies for victims of tornados in both Newnan and Griffin.
Recommendation letters from several adults involved in his life shared his passion for helping others, being a role model to younger scouts, exemplifying the tenets of scouting and living the Scout Oath and Law on a daily basis, being a servant leader in his church, his troop, and his community.
Another stated he is a servant at heart, encourages and motivates others, and is an excellent follower and respectful of authority, in general making the world a better place.