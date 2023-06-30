A new family joined the ranks of homeowners in Newnan recently thanks to hard work and a hand up from Newnan-Coweta Habitat for Humanity.
Gloria Sanders, 40, and her four children, ages 15,10, 6 and 5, moved into their new home at Habitat’s East Broad Estates two weeks ago after about one year of preparation.
“It was an amazing, AMAZING experience,” Sanders said.
Newnan-Coweta Habitat for Humanity has finished the first street in its East Broad Estates development, said Eric Miller, executive director of the local Habitat. There will be three more homes in the development, one two-bedroom and two one-bedroom homes, he said.
The organization will soon be reaching out to prospective new homeowners who have shown interest in working with the program for a one- or two-bedroom home. After attending an orientation, they can apply to work with the program, Miller said. A homeowner selection committee will go through the applications and choose the new participants based on need, ability to pay a mortgage and willingness to work with the program, he added.
The program is rigorous. Miller said they want to make sure that the people who do get the new home can be a successful homeowner. They are required to put in 250 hours of sweat equity at the Habitat ReStore, special events and in building their own home.
More than half of Sanders’ sweat equity hours, 150 of them, were spent working on her own house where she learned about the different parts of her new home — plumbing, electrical, etc. — and how to maintain them.
“I had to build walls,” Sanders said. “I had to paint. I had to caulk. Things I’d never done before.”
The participants are also required to take classes including information about credit, personal finance, budgeting, mortgage and escrow, home safety and maintenance. Sanders also worked on her finances, bringing up her credit score and paying off overdue bills.
“I’m so happy they offered (the classes), that we had to do that, because it helped me a lot coming from a renter’s point of view,” Sanders said. “I’m ready for (homeownership). I’m prepared.”
Sanders said her home is a dream come true and one she wasn’t sure she would be able to achieve after her husband left her and their children in December of 2019. At the time she was a stay-at-home mom, Sanders said.
“I remember praying to God, you know, how could I let myself get to where someone could leave me with nothing,” she said. “I felt like a failure.”
She prayed for a foundation that she could give her children and she believes that Habitat has helped her build that, Sanders said. But it wasn’t easy. There were more than 100 people at the orientation she attended. It was very intimidating. But she was hopeful.
Even before she was approved, she would stop by the lot where the next home was slated to be built and pray. When she got the call saying she’d been approved, she was sick with COVID.
“I jumped up; you couldn’t tell I had a COVID bone in my body. The pain was gone,” Sanders said. “I just jumped up saying, ‘Thank you, Jesus.’”
She’s also proud that she is able to give her kids the firm foundation that she wanted for them.
“I think I’m giving them a great example that sometimes life will knock you down, but you just gotta keep going,” Sanders said. “You just gotta get up and keep going, and it’s OK as long as you don’t give up.”
Sanders added that she feels like she has gained a family through the program including the volunteers who came and worked on her home with her and the people involved with Habitat and she’s ready to jump back in to help someone else.
Kristyn Mercado, director of Community Outreach and Development, said in a written statement that it’s the volunteers who make Habitat so successful.
“This incredible achievement would not have been possible without the collective effort and support of our passionate volunteers, generous donors and dedicated staff,” Mercado wrote. “Together, we have provided Gloria and her children with the foundation they need to build a brighter future.”
For more information about the next homes to be built by Habitat, email programs@nchfh.org.