The spring Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by Drug Free Coweta, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the Newnan Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is Saturday.
Volunteers and officers will staff the drop off locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Medications of all kinds – except liquid – can be dropped off with no questions asked.
The events are held each spring and fall and are a way to get rid of unused medication, especially dangerous medications, so that they don’t fall into the wrong hands.
Drop off locations are Cornerstone United Methodist Church at 2956 Hwy 154 (Sharpsburg McCollum Rd), Newnan 30265 and Newnan Police Department at 1 Joseph Hannah Blvd., Newnan 30263.
Those who cannot make it to the take back day can use the secure drop boxes outside the CCSO and NPD headquarters, which are available 24/7.
“Sometimes people like to keep medications ‘in case’ they might need them later,” said Dr. David Copelan, Drug Free Coweta leadership team member who also heads the pharmacy for Piedmont Newnan. “But in reality, the research shows that this is just the type of medication that can fall into the wrong hands and be misused.”
This National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives.
The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. Take Back Day also provides a safe, environmentally friendly manner to dispose of prescription drugs, as flushing these substances down the toilet can affect water sources and the local ecosystem.
“This misuse of prescription drugs can be particularly devastating for young people who often find medication in their homes or in the homes of grandparents and friends,” said Dr. Copelan.