On Tuesday, Coweta County residents began using a brand new Department of Driver Services customer service center in Newnan for driver's licensing services.
The state driver licensing and testing agency joined several other Coweta County services at the Coweta County at Shenandoah complex, 87 Newnan Station Drive. Standard operating hours will be Tuesday through Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. The center will be closed every Monday, Saturday and Sunday.
The relocation was made possible by a partnership between Coweta County and the state of Georgia. The county is providing the new facility and the state is providing equipment and staffing. The move has been planned since the complex opened in March.
"This new center gives us the capability to serve a greater number of customers in a very efficient manner. We are very pleased with the help and support we are receiving from Coweta County," said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore.
The county renovated the old AMC theater in Newnan into the new annex. The space on the right of the lobby was reserved for DDS. The Tax Commissioner’s Office and Elections and Voters Registration opened in the new building on March 27. Customer service windows for the Tax Commissioner’s Office line the left side of the lobby.
“We are pleased to welcome the Department of Driver Services (DDS) into the Coweta County at Shenandoah facility, said Coweta County Administrator Michael Fouts. “By having DDS and the Tag Office under one roof, we will now be one of only a few counties in Georgia to have both departments together – making it easier to serve our citizens for their drivers license and tag/title needs at the same time.”
DDS has been at the previous Coweta County location on Bullsboro Road since 2006.
Customers are urged to visit the DDS website at www.dds.georgia.gov to see if they qualify for discounted services by using DDS Online Services. Most transactions conducted online come with a $5 discount.
If you visit in person, please complete the mandatory paperwork before arriving. Everyone, regardless of being a long term driver or resident of Georgia, must complete an application before any service including renewals, replacements or an address change.
Access the application at www.dds.georgia.gov and send it electronically before you arrive. If not, your first step after arriving will be to complete the paperwork at the computer Tech Deck before being issued a service number.