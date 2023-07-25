20230405 County annex1.jpg

A new county facility Coweta County at Shenandoah opened last week with the Tax Commissioner and the Elections and Voter Registration offices in residence.

On Tuesday, Coweta County residents began using a brand new Department of Driver Services customer service center in Newnan for driver's licensing services.

The state driver licensing and testing agency joined several other Coweta County services at the Coweta County at Shenandoah complex, 87 Newnan Station Drive. Standard operating hours will be Tuesday through Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. The center will be closed every Monday, Saturday and Sunday.