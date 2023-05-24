20230527 Zoning.jpg

Jenell Stanley, a member of Pentecostal Church of God, speaks to the Coweta County Board of Zoning Appeals during a public hearing about the church’s plans for a new life center and assisted living facility.

At a Coweta County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting on Tuesday, locals’ dreams were on display.

Whether it was a wish as simple as covering a patio to make it a more comfortable seating area, as big as building a home on a new farm to experience where food comes from or a shared dream of expanding a church’s mission, their plans were all poured out before board members as people requested a recommendation for their projects.