Dr. Craddock and Southern Vein Care: Coweta Committed

It’s one thing to have a medical practice in Coweta County. It’s another thing entirely to have roots in the community that go beyond the walls of a practice.
For over 30 years, Dr. Garnet Craddock has made a positive reputation for himself and his practice by treating conditions affecting the circulatory system including veins, arteries and blood vessels.
Originally practicing at the historic PAPP Clinic, he performed mainly vascular surgery at the clinic for many years. Craddock’s practice was the first vein care center in Newnan and Peachtree City.
He opened Southern Vein Care in 2008 under the PAPP umbrella, then merged with Piedmont in 2011 before becoming a fully independent provider in 2020.
Craddock trained at Wake Forest University medical center as a general surgeon with an emphasis on vascular. He arrived in Coweta County, joining five other general surgeons, in 1990.
“I joined the PAPP Clinic because I was already recognized as a vascular guy because of my training,” Craddock said.
For the next 20 years, Craddock estimated 80 percent of his practice was focused on vascular conditions. When the pandemic hit, Craddock shifted Southern Vein Care to a freestanding practice, a move that has allowed more flexibility.
The clinic performs exclusively vein procedures, and Craddock has a special interest in the treatment of venous reflux disease. He performs both VNUS Closure and EVLT procedures in his office and offers ultrasound-directed sclerotherapy and many other advanced vein treatment techniques, including “glue” treatments.
“When patients come to see us, their leg issues are indeterminate,” he said. “It is important for us to listen to the patient’s symptoms and medical history to determine the correct care plan.”
With his background in general surgery, Craddock said it’s given him insight into what’s happening in people's legs in terms of longevity and life, “which is hard to come by without experience."
“We are vein specialists, and sometimes patients come in with issues that are not vein related,” he said. “That is why it is important for us to continue to have the working relationships that we do with other physicians in our community to get the patients the correct care.”
“The main difference between something like a gallbladder attack and vein practice is that an attack is an isolated incident, while your veins affect you on a daily basis,” he said. “When you can feel better every day, people remember you for improving their quality of life.”
And as a longtime Coweta County resident, he often gets the opportunity to run into those patients he’s helped along the way.
Craddock is a member of Central Baptist Church and raised his children in the Coweta County School System. He's remained heavily involved on a civic level for decades.
The clinic offers scholarships to local students, hosts wellness events and sponsors high school activities. He’s also involved in the Patrons of the Nixon Centre, Hearts of Teal, Angels House and Coweta Samaritan Clinic.
Craddock credits the ongoing success of the clinic to a strong emphasis on teamwork inside the office.
“We’re like a family and we treat people that way. We care about how people end up so we always go the extra mile,” he said. “For us, it’s about making your outcome as good as it can be. We can’t make you 18 again, but we can make a big difference."
With offices in Newnan and Peachtree City, Dr. Craddock and the team at SVC look forward to meeting new patients and invite you to book a consultation today. Contact them at 770-683-8346 or visit https://southernveincare.com.