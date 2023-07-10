Dr. Craddock and Southern Vein Care: Coweta Committed
CHASITYPOSEYPHOTOGRAPHY

It’s one thing to have a medical practice in Coweta County. It’s another thing entirely to have roots in the community that go beyond the walls of a practice.

For over 30 years, Dr. Garnet Craddock has made a positive reputation for himself and his practice by treating conditions affecting the circulatory system including veins, arteries and blood vessels.