Commentator, civil rights activist and politician Frank Smith Jr., who grew up in Newnan, spoke about his involvement in the civil rights movement during the annual Atkinson-Arnall Dinner.
Smith is best known for establishing the African American Civil War Memorial and an accompanying museum. It is the only national memorial to honor African Americans who fought in the Civil War.
The dinner is named for William Yates Atkinson and Ellis Gibbs Arnall, the two Georgia governors who were from Coweta County.
Georgia Sen. Jason Esteves, Sen. Josh McLaurin and Rep. Tanya Miller also spoke at the event.
Smith was born in Newnan on Sept. 17, 1942. His mother was a homemaker and his father was a farmer and truck driver.
In 1959, Smith earned his high school diploma from Central High School, where he was a member of the New Farmers of America as well as the debate team, choir and drama club.
From 1959 until 1962, Smith attended Morehouse College in Atlanta, where he was a founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.
“We were students and nonviolent, but we weren’t very coordinated,” he joked. “But we had lofty goals. From that point, we saw if you could use Atlanta to change Georgia, then if we could change Mississippi, we could change America.”
Smith left Morehouse during his senior year to participate in the Civil Rights Movement. From 1962 until 1968, Smith worked with SNCC organizing and registering African American voters in Mississippi and Alabama.
He is noted for his involvement and leadership role in planning and executing protests and marches in Greenwood, Mississippi, during the Freedom Summer of 1964.
Smith was the first person in his family to finish high school and go to college. Father said to work hard and stay out of trouble.
“I was able to do the first part of his advice,” he said. “But it was hard to stay out of trouble doing civil rights work. But good trouble gets good results.”
During that time, he met a man named Henry Reeves whose grandfather was a soldier in the Civil War.
“I was shocked,” he said. “He still had his rifle and uniform. They didn’t teach me this at Morehouse or anywhere else. If it’s a fact that Lincoln can’t win without arming the slaves, why didn’t someone tell me this on the way up? For a country boy working on a peach orchard, we needed some hope that lies beyond those cotton rows and peach orchards.”
Reeves' story resonated with Smith, who would later go on to open the African American Civil War Memorial.
Smith reflected on his time in Mississippi in the wake of SNCC leaders Bob Moses and James Travis being sprayed with machine-gun fire.
In Greenwood, Mississippi, in June 1963, he wrote his mother a letter expressing his doubt that he’d leave town alive. He was arrested for trying to register people to vote.
During his time in Mississippi, he learned he’d been drafted.
“I wasn’t going to Canada; I had no idea how I was going to get out of the military,” he said. “I’d just gotten out of jail trying to get people registered to vote. I wasn’t about to go 5,000 miles to fight someone who never did anything to me.”
When asked if Smith had any pending court cases, he responded, “Yes.”
“I told them I had five pending cases for trying to get people registered to vote,” he said. “They told me people don’t get arrested for that in the United States. I told them to come along with me to Mississippi, and I can get you arrested.”
The board told Smith that he would be required to provide an update on his pending court cases every six months.
“That’s when I learned, all I had to do was slap the sheriff every now and then, and I wouldn’t have to go to Vietnam,” he joked.
In the summer of 1963, Smith saw the assassination of Medgar Evers, and the brutality inflicted upon Fannie Lou Hamer by police, and stood on the steps of the Winona courthouse singing “We Shall Overcome.”
The 2023 Atkinson-Arnalldinner was held on the eve of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington where Smith was present.
“When people ask me why I went to Washington to march, I tell them I was ready to get out of there,” he said. “I needed a break.”
In Washington, D.C., Smith witnessed 250,000 listen to the messages of Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis, who wanted Congress to pass the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which applies to former states of confederate that outlawed the poll tax, literacy tests and sent federal registrars to register people to vote.
“When I went to Mississippi, fewer than 5,000 people were registered to vote,” he said. “By the time I left in 1968, there were over 100,000. And today, Mississippi has more elected Black officials than any other state in the union.”
“But for a young boy who was born on a Newnan peach orchard, to be talking about these lofty notions of freedom and democracy, I wasn’t about to let someone else go to Mississippi and do more for my freedom than I was willing to do for myself,” he said.
Smith acknowledged Gov. Brian Kemp for standing up for fair elections.
“My brother used to say a broken clock is right once a day, and he’s right about this,” Smith said. “If Georgia had a fair election, he should stand up and say so and not let people violate your right to vote. I’ve been through the valley and if you do the right thing, God will take care of you.
“In 1968, ran into Dr. Martin Luther King for the last time in April. His brother, A.D. King, was the pastor of Mount Vernon First Baptist Church in Newnan,” Smith said. “I used to drive him there on Sunday mornings. I’d drop him off and then go to St. John and hear my preacher. I knew him, but didn’t know him that well.”
Dr. King asked Smith if he would come to Memphis to help rein in the “young panthers” who were throwing rocks at police and not adhering to King’s nonviolent approach.
“I told him I’d hung up my marching shoes,” Smith recalled. “But he told me, ‘Young man, don’t ever hang up your marching shoes,’ and he was killed the next day.”
Smith urged those in attendance to keep on marching until “everyone's vote is counted, respected and until those in power are willing to pass the mantle when they lose an election,” he said.