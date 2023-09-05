20230906 Frank Smith.jpg

Frank Smith Jr. talks about his time in the Civil Rights Movement. “I wasn’t about to let someone else go to Mississippi and do more for my freedom than I was willing to do for myself,” he said.

 Clay Neely

Commentator, civil rights activist and politician Frank Smith Jr., who grew up in Newnan, spoke about his involvement in the civil rights movement during the annual Atkinson-Arnall Dinner.

Smith is best known for establishing the African American Civil War Memorial and an accompanying museum. It is the only national memorial to honor African Americans who fought in the Civil War.