Dollar General celebrated the grand opening of its new, permanent regional distribution facility in Newnan on Saturday.
The million-square-foot facility is expected to create approximately 200 new jobs at full capacity and serve as an intermediary point between import locations and Dollar General’s distribution center network.
“The recent addition to our supply chain network aims to provide greater efficiencies, create additional jobs and drive positive economic impact,” said Tony Zuazo, Dollar General’s executive vice president of global supply chain. “We’re excited to continue growing our distribution center network to further support store growth and to better serve our customers and local communities.”
Dollar General has a longstanding presence in the Peach State, opening its first store in Calhoun (Gordon County) in 1964. Today, the Company operates three distribution centers – including facilities in Spalding and Butts Counties that opened in 2018 and a DG Fresh facility in Atlanta that opened in 2019 – its growing DG Private Fleet and more than 1,000 stores that collectively employ nearly 10,000 Georgians.
Company officials say they believe the addition of each distribution center represents positive economic impact in the communities it serves and takes several factors into consideration when choosing distribution centers sites including proximities to DG stores, local business environments and local workforces.