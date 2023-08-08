Nestled between a law office and the corner of Spring Street in Newnan is a historic building with a dojo.
In that dojo, instructors and students are conquering life’s curve balls with discipline and honor. David Richardson is an 82-year-old instructor who has 55 years of experience practicing karate.
Richardson started training in karate in 1968 after he got out of the military. A combat engineer in the U.S. Army who served in the Vietnam War, he trained with many instructors over the years. But he said the person that stands out the most is Seikichi Odo from Okinawa, Japan.
“We trained here in the U.S. and Japan,” he said.
Richarson started teaching karate once he realized the benefits of the art.
There are many misconceptions about karate, according to Richarson. One misconception that Richarson said he would like to prove wrong is that karate is for young people.
“Many young people study karate and other martial arts, but I’m here to tell you it isn't just for young people,” he said.
In countries such as China, Japan and Thailand, many people practice martial arts well into their 60s, 70s, and even 80s, according to Richardson.
He said people of all ages can benefit from training, and that you don’t have to get into shape before you start training. Going through the stretching and other exercises as part of the karate class will help condition the body to do the training, according to Richardson.
There are many health benefits to practicing karate, he said. Physical training can reduce stress, boost self-confidence, improve cardiovascular health and promote weight loss.
Richardson's dojo teaches traditional Okinawan karate originating from Japan. Starting in the 1400s, karate was banned in the Okinawa area. Practitioners had to practice in secret, often using household items as weapons.
The ban ended in 1926, and Okinawan karate could be taught freely. Okinawa karate teaches detailed moves that are choreographed to maintain perfect form. These movements can be used alone or with a partner.
“In all karate systems, you have something called kata, or forms,” Richardson said. “Kata is a prearranged series of movements, using both defensive and offensive strategies against one or more imaginary opponents.”
This valuable tool, used by karate masters for many years, has taught students the important aspects of karate.
From simple body movements to deadly self-defense techniques, kata remains the focus of traditional karate practitioners all over the world. It looks a lot like shadow boxing, according to Richardson.
“Most people think that karate is about fighting other people, but that is just one aspect of karate,” he said. “If all you ever did was practice the kata you would still gain balance, coordination and flexibility all while developing muscle and strength. These are but a few of the benefits of practicing kata.”
When potential students are choosing from the many local dojos, Richardson suggested asking about the philosophy of the dojo, the dojo’s class culture and the cost of the dojo. Many dojos offer introductory prices and discounts on uniforms for new students.