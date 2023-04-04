seniors face delays getting routine cataract surgeries

Georgia seniors Peggy Mitchell, left, and Gwen Brightman, right, both had to delay their scheduled cataract removal surgeries due to insurance challenges.

ATLANTA – Peggy Mitchell, 71, was having trouble driving at night, so she knew she could not wait any longer to have the cataract clouding her right eye removed.

The lively Alpharetta resident had scheduled her surgery for Nov. 22, before Thanksgiving, and arranged for a friend to drive her to the surgery and back home. She had already had a cataract on her left eye removed the prior year without a hitch.