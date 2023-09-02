Newnan Council Member Cynthia Jenkins will face competition for the District 3 Post B seat she has represented since 2004.
Greg Gause, who also ran against Jenkins in 2003, qualified to run again.
“I just feel like maybe it’s time for a change,” Gause said. “I feel like maybe some of the communities here are not getting the attention they deserve. That would kind of be my main goal, to bring some attention back to the third district.”
There have been signs of problems in District 3 that have been ignored, Gause contends.
That neglect is originally what drove Jenkins to run for the City Council, she said. In 1998 after Jenkins moved to her home in Newnan’s Chalk Level community, she noticed women walking in the street with their children carrying their laundry to the neighborhood laundromat. She was concerned that it was unsafe and called City Hall to request sidewalks be built in the neighborhood.
“I was met with a comment that I really didn’t appreciate that was, ‘Are you going to pay for it?’” Jenkins said. “That was my first encounter with local government and (how I) got involved.”
A couple of years later, her District 3 council member decided not to run again and she ran for the seat. Since then, she’s been able to work with the council to get sidewalks not only on MLK Drive but in other areas of the city, Jenkins said.
“I’ve been able to work on a lot of things including investment in those neighborhoods that seemed to not have the same amount of investment,” she said.
The issues
Gause said that crime has become an issue in the community and he would like to see it addressed. He mentioned the shootings in June at a home on Salbide Avenue and Thompson Street. According to an article about the incident in The Newnan Times-Herald, over the last two years law enforcement had responded to 57 emergency calls from the Salbide Avenue boarding house where one shooting took place and 36 to the Thompson Street address where the other shooting took place.
“There were lots of signs that there were problems going on,” Gause said. “I think that a lot of that was not being paid attention to as it should have been.”
Gause said he would like to see the police department receive additional support to deal with the crime in the city.
Jenkins agreed that crime has been one of the issues that the city has been working to control. The city has been hit hard over the last three years with COVID, inflation and the tornado all taking a toll on local residents, causing an uptick in crime, homelessness and other problems, she said.
“Over the years, we’ve had crime in various areas of our community, and the neighbors have really been the key to getting that taken care of,” Jenkins said.
In 2014, after a series of shootings, she called together a crime task force that got people in that neighborhood together talking about the problems, Jenkins said. With the help of a consultant, they implemented some things to help deal with the criminals and the crime rate did go down in that community, she said.
Both candidates mentioned that growth had been a double-edged sword in the community, creating traffic headaches, growing pains for the school system and increasing demand on the city’s infrastructure while at the same time offering opportunities for local residents. They both offered ideas to maintain the good things associated with growth while mitigating the bad.
“A strength of the city is our historic inventory that we have here. We have such an incredible collection of architecture and great old homes and business buildings,” Gause said. “We can’t treat them as if they’re replaceable.”
Gause lives in a home that was built in 1893 and loves being a steward to that piece of history. But he is worried that some of the city’s history may be in jeopardy. He would like to deal with the threats by creating a historic district or through historic preservation ordinances.
He’d also like to see more attention to the little things that people use and see everyday such as the existing sidewalks, parking issues and dilapidated buildings.
“It doesn’t make sense to me that there is a situation on a street that everyone can see and yet it doesn’t get attention,” Gause said. “I think that we’ve lost attention to the small things, the little things that add up to the big things.”
Jenkins said that she would like the city to create a comprehensive plan for growth including annexation, transportation and infrastructure.
“I don’t like to do things haphazardly,” Jenkins said. “I’m a builder. We don’t build a house without a plan. We shouldn’t build a city without one either.”
Gause agreed and thought the planning process should include as many residents as possible.
Any plan should include affordable workforce housing, Jenkins said. Homelessness, workforce and affordable housing are all related issues, she said. Without affordable workforce housing, that workforce will move and work elsewhere, and those that stay are at risk for homelessness, she said.
“A lot of people think of it as an altruistic thing, but it’s really economic development,” Jenkins said. “I had the chief of police tell me once that they lost an employee because they couldn’t find a house that they could afford and where they found a house, they applied for a job at that police force.”
The city has made a good start with the creation of the Newnan Urban Redevelopment Agency and more than $10 million allocated to housing through the American Rescue Plan Act and other grant funds as well as money allocated to the Chalk Level area’s tornado recovery by U.S. Sen. Rafael Warnock.
But there is more work to be done, Jenkins said.
Candidate strengths
Gause said he would act as a voice for the community and bring his years of management experience to the seat, Gause said. As a member of the city’s Planning Commission, he gained knowledge of the planning process and its importance to the community, he added. He also said his steady, common sense approach is a strength he would bring to the council if elected.
Jenkins said her experience on the council as well as her life view as a Black woman help enrich the council, which represents a diverse constituency. She also said that her work on a joint board with the county can help build bridges with representatives of the county that would ultimately help create a better, stronger city.
“I think for the most part, our city’s moving in the right direction,” Gause said. “The reason I’m here is I feel like we’re not getting the attention in the third district that we should be getting.”
Jenkins also thinks the city is doing a lot of things right.
“Newnan has maintained our charm; we’re not a small town anymore, but we still kind of feel like one,” she said. “I think that there are some measurable things that we need to define so that we can keep those things that make people want to be a part of this community and, for those of us who’ve been here a while, maintain what we love about our community.”
Council Member District 3 Post B Candidates
Cynthia Jenkins (I)
Age: 48
Address: Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Newnan
Occupation: CEO Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity
Education: BS in Architecture from Georgia Tech, M.S. in management and leadership
Political experience: Council member since 2004, member of Newnan’s Historic Resources Commission and Georgia Commission for Service and Volunteerism
Greg Gause
Age: 63
Address: Robinson Street
Occupation: Teacher at the Georgia Film Academy
Education: North Myrtle Beach High School graduate, some college
Political experience: Member of Newnan Planning Commission from 1996-2019
Spouse: Mikie McAmis