Parks and Recreation Advisory Board member Dustin Mitcho asked the Grantville City Council members what the board’s authorities were after the mayor told them all work on the parks would have to wait until the city hired a director for the Parks and Recreation Department.

 Laura Camper

Although a proposal to purchase and install smart utility meters passed at the Grantville City Council meeting on Monday, one council member expressed reservations at the nearly $1 million expenditure.

Council member Dee Berry was the sole no-vote for the proposal.