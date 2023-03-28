Although a proposal to purchase and install smart utility meters passed at the Grantville City Council meeting on Monday, one council member expressed reservations at the nearly $1 million expenditure.
Council member Dee Berry was the sole no-vote for the proposal.
“That’s a lot of money,” Berry said.
The council members voted 3-1 to purchase Sensus software, one base station, water meters, gas transmitters and electric meters for $971,998.34 from Kennesaw-based Kendall Supply Inc.
“We are recommending Sensus meters because we evaluated four vendors and we found Sensus was the most responsive, reasonable vendor,” said Grantville City Manager Al Grieshaber.
Grieshaber said the current meters are old and outdated and the new smart meters would decrease the labor required to read the meters as well as disconnect and connect service. The city of LaGrange, which also has the Sensus meters, highly recommended them, he added.
“Overall, we think it is time to replace our old meters and upgrade the utility metering system,” Grieshaber said.
Mayor Richard Proctor said the project would take about nine months to complete once started.
Councilman David Clark asked if the new system would allow the city to stop charging residents for gas if they aren’t using it. But Grieshaber said the city’s policy is to charge a minimum fee for gas if the home has a gas meter whether the household is using that gas or not. Clark was also concerned with connection services.
“Since we’re doing this software, I would like to be able to see at least some kind of time frame after hours even if it's three or four hours after 5 p.m. that utilities could be reconnected,” Clark said.
Proctor said that would be possible once the project is completed.
“Your point is well taken,” Proctor said. “We will be discussing that.”
Berry asked if this was the best use of funds for utilities.
Proctor said it was.
“The vast majority of the citizens who I met during the campaign wanted massive improvement in our ability, in our utilities,” he said. “They all said, ‘We’d like it more customer friendly. We want to know that our meters are working properly.’”
He did research and found that the smart meters were the best way to accomplish that, Proctor told Berry.
Berry asked about an increase in sewer capacity, but Proctor said that had nothing to do with the meters.
“It’s a totally separate project,” Proctor said.
Berry said she knew it would be a separate project.
“But if we’re going to spend this kind of money … spend it on what is needed the most,” Berry said.
“This is what’s needed the most to have the biggest impact to the citizens,” Proctor said.
Berry asked who had decided that. Grieshaber said the utility department recommended the move two years ago. He had requested proposals from four vendors who were recommended by the city engineer and vetted the vendors, Grieshaber said.
Sensus meters are used by Coweta County Water and Sewerage Authority, as well as the cities of Hogansville and LaGrange, he said.
Berry also asked if there was any projection of the savings the water meters might generate, but Proctor said there was not.
In other business the council members:
– Approved 3-1 sending a proposal to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to create a new zoning district for the city’s Mill Village to allow the building of new houses or the rebuilding of damaged housing that is similar to what is already in the village. That would include houses that are as small as 750 square feet of heated, finished space. Berry requested that the proposal also be vetted by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission since it was located in a historic district, but Proctor said no. Berry voted against the proposal.
— Approved changing the terms of the Historic Preservation Commission members to two years all to expire on Dec. 31, 2024.
— Approved a resolution pledging to practice and promote civility in the city of Grantville. The resolution is part of an initiative by the Georgia Municipal Association.
— Approved a resolution changing the names of the authorized signers for the MEAG Power Municipal Competitive Trust. The city plans to use the funds as emergency funds should something happen to its electric infrastructure, Grieshaber said. The mayor is one of the city’s required signers, so Richard Proctor, who was elected in November, needs to be added to the list of signers, he said.
— Approved appointing Charlie Andrew Williams and Chad Long to the Historic Preservation Commission.
— Approved appointing Melissa Walls to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
— Approved a special event permit requested by the Grantville Kiwanis for a Family Fun Day and Movie Night on April 22 from 4-9 p.m. behind the Malcolm-Clements building in the Griffin Street Park.
— Approved a special event permit requested by Change Church for a concert by Recovery Rare of Breed on April 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Ballfields on Park Drive.
— Heard from a statement from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board that it would like to see some work done on the parks. Dustin Mitcho, who was representing the board, asked what the board’s authorities were. They were concerned, he said, after the mayor told them all work would have to wait until the city hired a director for the Parks and Recreation Department. City attorney Mark Mitchell told them they were an advisory board only.
— A proposal to install speed humps on Jenny Road failed after the council members declined to make a motion to approve the project. Council member Alan Wacaser said that he would like more information about the type of speed hump the city would be installing and the costs before voting on the project.