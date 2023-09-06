20230902 Other Night School

The University of West Georgia’s Other Night School series will continue on Tuesday, Sept. 12 with an opportunity to learn more about a sometimes overlooked period in art history.

Dr. Nathan Rees, associate professor of art at UWG, will delve into the frequently misunderstood link between Renaissance and Baroque. The art historical period you've barely heard of might be a lot more fascinating than you would have guessed.