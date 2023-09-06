The University of West Georgia’s Other Night School series will continue on Tuesday, Sept. 12 with an opportunity to learn more about a sometimes overlooked period in art history.
Dr. Nathan Rees, associate professor of art at UWG, will delve into the frequently misunderstood link between Renaissance and Baroque. The art historical period you've barely heard of might be a lot more fascinating than you would have guessed.
The event will be held at UWG-Newnan, 80 Jackson St., and begins with a 6 p.m. reception followed by the lecture at 6:30 p.m.
UWG’s School of the Arts, directed by Dr. Chad Davidson, sponsors the series to provide easily accessible lectures from distinguished individuals involved in the arts.
Community members can indulge in complimentary wine and invigorating speeches while celebrating literature, arts, natural and social sciences and humanities.
“The Other Night School brings the best part of a college classroom out to the community while leaving behind those pesky term papers and finals,” Davidson said. “Riveting, thought-provoking lectures delivered by UWG's top professors and noted scholars from Atlanta to Birmingham, all for free. And don't forget the wine.”
On Tuesday, Oct. 24, UWG-Newnan will host Atlanta-based writer and journalist Kate Sweeney. Just in time for the spooky season, Sweeney will speak about historical American mourning customs.
The program will cover 19th-century American death culture and discover how the Victorians invented nearly everything we think of when we think "mourning."
The Other Night School series will conclude at UWG-Newnan on Tuesday, Nov. 28 with a program on novelist Charles Dickens, author of “A Christmas Carol.”
Dr. Margaret Mitchell, UWG professor of English, will explore how the beloved Victorian novelist and his classic story shape (and haunt!) the way we celebrate Christmas today.
The Other Night School is free and open to the public. For more information or reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.