Coweta County investigators are searching for clues after thieves were caught on camera loading up a container inside a van with hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel.
The bandits reportedly parked the van at the gas station for two hours to fill up on the stolen diesel, utilizing some kind of code to access the gas pumps, according to Sgt. Toby Nix.
Authorities said a white van, believed to be a Dodge, pulled into the Red & Ed’s gas station, located on Corinth Road, around 1 a.m. May 16. It took the thieves two hours to fill the container inside the van with fuel.
"Seven to nine hundred gallons weighs a lot, and we want to know how they were able to transport it," Nix said.
Investigators estimate up to $3,000 worth of diesel was stolen.
Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to contact the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.