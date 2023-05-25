20230527 Diesel bandits.jpg

Video released by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office shows diesel bandits stealing thousands of dollars from the Red & Ed's Gas Station on Corinth Road.

 

 CCSO

Coweta County investigators are searching for clues after thieves were caught on camera loading up a container inside a van with hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel.

The bandits reportedly parked the van at the gas station for two hours to fill up on the stolen diesel, utilizing some kind of code to access the gas pumps, according to Sgt. Toby Nix.