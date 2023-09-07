With no action items on the agenda, the Coweta County Development Authority meeting on Thursday consisted of a quick rundown of what the staff has been doing over the last month.
“August was a record month for us,” said Sarah Jacobs, president of the authority. “This year, our lowest month was four projects. Clearly (in) August, we kind of blew all the other months out of the water with 10 projects coming in.”
Projects, she said, are the beginning of a site selection process. A company or consultant will contact one or more locations with a list of requirements for a site and the authority will respond if there is anything that fits that criteria in the county, she said.
Six of the projects were for manufacturing, two were for life science, one was for a logistics company and one was for a data center, Jacobs said.
Additionally, the authority hosted four (and a half) site visits and 22 informational visits during August, she said.
“The consultant that is working on Project Element is also working on Project Owl,” Jacobs said. “We’ve submitted real estate for (consideration for) Project Owl, so they were kind of doing a pre-scouting visit for Project Owl while they were here for Project Element. So that’s why I’m calling it four and a half site visits.”
Board member Norm Lundin asked what companies in general are looking for when they reach out for information.
First on their list is a site, Jacobs said. The county’s location near the interstate, Atlanta and the airport is a draw. The expensive land is an investment that she has to convince the scouts is a good one for the long term, she said.
"They’re really worried about those up-front costs,” Jacobs said. “We have to sell them on, this isn’t a one-year decision. This is a 20-year decision. This is a 25-year decision.”
Second on their minds is workforce and training programs specific to their needs, she said.
“CEC plays a big role in that. West Georgia Technical College plays a big role in that,” Jacobs said. “The fact that we have a growing population today and if you look at population projections, we’re going to continue to have that population growth. That helps.’”
Board member Randy Cardoza said he’s also heard that the county needs to really work on its supply of affordable workforce housing.
“That’s the only way we’re going to have an employee base to meet the needs of all the companies that are already here plus the companies that want to come,” Cardoza said. “They can’t move here if they don’t have anybody to go to work (for them).”
The authority has hired a project manager, Jacobs said. Walker Jeffers has accepted the position and will be starting on Sept. 25, she said.
All in all, it was an exciting month, Jacobs said.
“August was exhausting,” she said, adding, “I would love to keep up this momentum.”