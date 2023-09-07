20230909 CCDA

With no action items on the agenda, the Coweta County Development Authority meeting on Thursday consisted of a quick rundown of what the staff has been doing over the last month.

“August was a record month for us,” said Sarah Jacobs, president of the authority. “This year, our lowest month was four projects. Clearly (in) August, we kind of blew all the other months out of the water with 10 projects coming in.”