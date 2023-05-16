20230513 Milan Patel.jpg

Milan Patel hopes to spark more retail development at Exit 41 with the opening of his liquor store this summer.

Milan Patel says he has big plans for Exit 41.

The son of Indian immigrants, Patel has grown up in a household of dreamers. He was born in Edison New Jersey, later moved to Rocky Mountain, Virginia but came to Coweta in 1992 when his father had a business opportunity right when the Olympic decision for Atlanta was announced.