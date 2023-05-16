Milan Patel says he has big plans for Exit 41.
The son of Indian immigrants, Patel has grown up in a household of dreamers. He was born in Edison New Jersey, later moved to Rocky Mountain, Virginia but came to Coweta in 1992 when his father had a business opportunity right when the Olympic decision for Atlanta was announced.
Newnan was a different town back then, Patel said, but it was growing fast. Even as a teenager, Patel said he saw opportunities emerging.
He eventually went to the University of Georgia and came back to Newnan to help develop real estate but eventually was derailed by the economic crisis of 2007.
“It was like that Green Day song, Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” he said. “The housing crisis, bank failures, you know, upside down debt, also highly leveraged."
Patel said his family was caught up in the growth of Coweta, but it came crashing down when his bank failed.
“There's a cascading effect. When your mortgage comes due you don't have the money, so you get foreclosed on. And you're pretty much like, 'this isn't what the dream looks like,’ and you just go into survival mode,” he said.
His family rallied together, working odd jobs including fast food and construction.
“My brother was college educated but went to work at McDonalds, but what are your alternatives? My partner, Umang, only made 2 B's in college and he was making sandwiches at a Blimpie, It keeps your mind busy and you earn a check. We were humble and kept good spirits,” Patel said.
Patel picked up some carpentry jobs and learned new skills, but he eventually moved to South Georgia to get his feet back on the ground in real estate development. Soon, things were looking good again, but Patel said there has always been an emotional connection to Newnan and wanted to find a way to reconnect. The energy of this town molded me to be the person I am today.
“There’s a saying in life that you want most what you grew up without, and I’m looking at this commercial area (at exit 41) and I’m seeing how it can be so much better,” he said. “You get to a point where you figure out that it’s you who is going to make it better. Maybe it’s naive or narcissistic, but it’s also some of that dreamer mentality.”
Patel was the first one in line when the county began issuing permits for liquor stores. He camped out overnight, braving November temperatures just to ensure his ability to secure a permit.
Construction for Bottom’s Up is currently underway at Exit 41 and Patel expects a grand opening by summertime.
“I'm glad I'm not doing it at a late stage in my life where I can't enjoy it, celebrate it, talk about it, or really experience it,” he said. “I want to keep growing it and then maybe even use this as an economic engine to do other parts of this area."
With the town of Moreland poised to grow, Patel said he’d love to serve the area with a potential grocery store at the exit.
"I don't want it to be Ashley Park or Ponce City Market, but I want it to be the best version of Exit 41 that we can deliver.”