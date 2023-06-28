A man driving a truck with a stolen tag, carrying another person’s identification and claiming to be someone else is facing a slew of charges after his arrest in Coweta County on Sunday night.
Authorities said Bradley Roy Gailey, 56, of Forsyth is a convicted felon who already had “multiple warrants from multiple jurisdictions” when a Coweta County sheriff’s deputy got a hit on his tag and followed Gailey to a gas station on Highway 154.
According to the CCSO report, the deputy found the vehicle unattended at a gas pump and confirmed the tag was stolen out of Fayette County. He reportedly looked through the window of the truck and saw an open container of alcohol and a pistol on the floorboard, then saw a man hesitate in the doorway of the store when he saw the deputy beside the truck.
The deputy approached the man, who said he walked to the store, but a witness said he had been seen driving the truck, the report stated. After several more denials, the man allegedly admitted he had driven the truck and that it belonged to a relative.
Because of the man’s initial dishonesty, his behavior and the presence of firearms, the deputy said, he stopped and searched the man’s outer garments, locating inside the white suspect’s pocket a wallet containing the ID of a Black man. The man claimed he found the wallet at a hotel, according to the report.
According to the report, after attempting to identify himself as “Joseph Gailey” but not matching the photo or the height listed, the man was identified through a fingerprint scanner as Bradley Roy Gailey.
Gailey claimed he had been in possession of the truck for two months and did not know the tag was stolen, the deputy said, but the tag was confirmed stolen on June 23 – just two days prior to the deputy’s encounter with Gailey.
Gailey was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property and placed in a patrol car while the truck was searched.
Inside the vehicle, the deputy allegedly found a broken glass pipe containing white residue consistent with methamphetamine, a pistol, a shotgun, a digital scale, four bags of suspected methamphetamine, another wallet that did not belong to Gailey and multiple ledgers in and around the drugs.
In addition to the theft by receiving charge, Gailey is charged with methamphetamine trafficking; giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; theft by shoplifting; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and theft by taking.