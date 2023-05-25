20230527 ED Lacey Daniell

Lacey Daniell of Newnan High School is the recipient of the 2023 Community Service Team Scholarship. She plans to study journalism at the University of Colorado-Boulder.

The award was presented on April 17, 2023, at the group’s end-of-the-year celebration at the Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce offices.