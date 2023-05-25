Newnan High School senior Lacey Daniell has been named the recipient of the 2023 Community Service Team Scholarship from the Coweta Community Foundation.
The award was presented on April 17, 2023, at the group’s end-of-the-year celebration at the Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce offices.
Lacey served on the CST for all four of her years in high school, including as an officer last year. She plans to study journalism at the University of Colorado-Boulder.
Originally launched in 2015, the Community Service Team began with ninth and 10th
graders who learned about the nonprofits in Coweta County.
Members of the Community Service Team operate as a board and form relationships with local nonprofits. The goal is to build young leaders who will have the opportunity to sit on a local nonprofit board by the time they are juniors or seniors in high school.
The Coweta Community Foundation’s mission is to enhance the local community’s quality of life by encouraging philanthropic interaction to provide a catalyst to help focus local philanthropy on the community’s ever-changing needs.
The foundation manages individual gifts and bequests that enhance and support the quality of life in Coweta County.
For more information, call the foundation at 770-253-1833.