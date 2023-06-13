Piedmont Physicians Group recently welcomed Elizabeth Almon, M.D.; Clifford Cranford Jr., M.D.; Joseph Morris III, M.D.; Frank Powell, M.D.; and Jennifer Pate, N.P.; to its health care team. The practice, formerly named CPM Advanced Surgical Specialists, is now Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists CPM.
“We are excited to have these CPM providers join the Piedmont family,” said Mike Robertson, CEO of Piedmont Newnan. “This excellent team of doctors has years of experience in the medical field, and will provide outstanding services and care for our patients.”
These four physicians, who all grew up in Coweta County, have been serving patients in Newnan combined for more than 30 years.
“CPM has had a great relationship with Piedmont over the years, providing services and performing surgeries at Piedmont Newnan Hospital,” said Dr. Powell. “This merger will strengthen that relationship and allow us to continue to provide excellent care to our community for years to come.”
Dr. Almon is a board-certified general surgeon with the American Board of Surgery and a member of the Southeastern Surgical Congress. She earned her medical degree from Mercer University and completed her internship and residency at the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon, Georgia.
Dr. Almon then returned to her hometown to practice at Piedmont Newnan where she has special interests in minimally invasive and robotic surgery. Since returning to Newnan, she has been a speaker at the Georgia Chapter of the American College of Surgeons. She was elected chairman of the Department of Surgery at Piedmont Newnan and serves on the Piedmont Clinic Surgical Services Clinical Governance Council.
Dr. Cranford is board-certified with the American Board of Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Surgeons. He specializes in GI diseases, colonoscopy, endoscopy, and hemorrhoids.
Dr. Morris is a board-certified general surgeon by the American Board of Surgery and a member of the Society of American Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Surgeons for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery. He completed a fellowship in advanced laparoscopic surgery. He performs all types of general surgery procedures and specializes in robotic hernia repairs, laparoscopic gall bladder surgery, anti-reflux surgery, colon surgery and bariatric surgery.
Frank Powell M.D., is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He has performed breast and general surgery in Newnan, for the last 30 years. He is a sixth generation physician practicing in Coweta County and treats all types of abdominal wall hernias, gastrointestinal tract disorders, and gallbladder diseases. He did research at the Swiss Red Cross in Bern, Switzerland, in overwhelming bacterial infections.
Over the last 15 years, he has taken a particular interest in breast cancer, including high-risk patients, although he has taken care of breast cancer throughout his entire career. He played an instrumental role in establishing the Newnan Breast Center and the Piedmont Newnan Hospital Combined Breast Clinic.
The practice also includes a family nurse practitioner Jennifer Pate, MSN, APRN, FNP-C. She earned her MSN and BSN degrees from Clayton State University in Morrow, Georgia, after earning her associate degree in Physical Therapy from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Georgia.
Pate has over 26 years of clinical experience as a physical therapist assistant and registered nurse working with patients at a variety of rehabilitation facilities and most recently with those with spinal cord injuries. She has also provided nursing care for pediatrics, family medicine, internal medicine and cardiology.
Pate is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, the Associations of Rehabilitation Nurses and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board.
Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists CPM accepts most major insurance plans. The office is located at 775 Poplar Road, Suite 260, in Newnan. To schedule an appointment or for more information, please visit piedmont.org or call 770-502-2150.