Clockwise from top left are Frank Powell, M.D., Joseph Morris III, M.D., Jennifer Pate, N.P., Elizabeth Almon, M.D., and  Clifford Cranford Jr., M.D.

 Photos courtesy Piedmont Physicians Group

Piedmont Physicians Group recently welcomed Elizabeth Almon, M.D.; Clifford Cranford Jr., M.D.; Joseph Morris III, M.D.; Frank Powell, M.D.; and Jennifer Pate, N.P.; to its health care team. The practice, formerly named CPM Advanced Surgical Specialists, is now Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists CPM.

“We are excited to have these CPM providers join the Piedmont family,” said Mike Robertson, CEO of Piedmont Newnan. “This excellent team of doctors has years of experience in the medical field, and will provide outstanding services and care for our patients.”