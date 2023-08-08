Students in the Coweta County School System scored higher than the majority of state and region proficiency averages on the Georgia Milestone End-of-Grade and End-of-Course subject exams for the 2022-23 academic year.
The Georgia Department of Education in July released results from the Milestones Assessment System, which is the state’s comprehensive testing program for students. Grade-level proficiency in English/ language arts and math is tested each spring in grades 3-8, and students in grades 5-8 also are tested in science and social studies.
Because Coweta Schools operate on block scheduling, end-of-course exams were administered in the fall of 2022 and the spring of 2023. Students were tested at the conclusion of ninth grade American Literature and Composition, Algebra I, Biology and U.S. History.
Student performance on the Georgia Milestones is reported in one of four categories – Beginning Learner (level 1), Developing Learner (2), Proficient Learner (3) and Distinguished Learner (4). These levels are intended to reflect levels of student mastery of the content area in each grade or course.
Coweta County students outperformed their peers around the state and in the surrounding West Georgia RESA area. Combining student performance in the top two levels – the percentage of students scoring as “proficient” and “distinguished” – for comparison, Coweta’s average test scores were higher in all grade and subject areas in grades 3-8.
For high school, Coweta student averages bested state and region scores in seven of the eight high school exams – the four end-of-course subject assessments administered once in the fall and once in the spring.
While 63 percent of Coweta students tested proficient in Algebra I in fall 2022 exams compared to the region (54 percent) and state (29 percent) averages, Coweta (33 percent) trailed behind both the state (37 percent) and the region (35 percent) in proficiency in Algebra I exams administered in the spring of this year.
For more information Georgia Milestones exam results, visit www.gadoe.org.