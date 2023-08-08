Students in the Coweta County School System scored higher than the majority of state and region proficiency averages on the Georgia Milestone End-of-Grade and End-of-Course subject exams for the 2022-23 academic year.

The Georgia Department of Education in July released results from the Milestones Assessment System, which is the state’s comprehensive testing program for students. Grade-level proficiency in English/ language arts and math is tested each spring in grades 3-8, and students in grades 5-8 also are tested in science and social studies.