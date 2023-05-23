20230523 Graduation-vals and sals

This year's Coweta County School System valedictorians and salutatorians are, from left, East Coweta Valedictorian Andrew Brown and Salutatorian Deen Khot; Northgate Valedictorian Bronwyn Armitage and Salutatorian Hudson Huynh; and Newnan High School Valedictorian Thomas Dean and Salutatorian Jaret Webb.

 Photo courtesy Coweta Schools

Coweta County’s three public high schools expect to graduate nearly 1,800 seniors this week at commencement exercises held at each school’s stadium.

Details about parking, remote shuttle service, live feeds for graduation exercises and other information can be found at https://echs.cowetaschools.net (East Coweta High School); https://nhs.cowetaschools.net/ (Newnan High School); https://nghs.cowetaschools.net/; and www.cowetaschools.net (Coweta County School System).