Coweta County’s three public high schools expect to graduate nearly 1,800 seniors this week at commencement exercises held at each school’s stadium.
This week’s graduation schedule is:
Wednesday, May 24 – East Coweta High School at Shoemake Stadium, 7:30 p.m. Inclement weather make-up date: Thursday, May 25, 7:30 p.m. Livestream also will be available on YouTube (“2023 EAST COWETA GRADUATION”).
Thursday, May 25 – Newnan High School at Drake Stadium, 7:30 p.m. Inclement weather make-up date: Friday, May 26, 7:30 p.m. Livestream also will be available on YouTube (“2023 NEWNAN GRADUATION”).
Friday, May 26 – Northgate High School at Henry Seldon Field, 7:30 p.m. Inclement weather make-up date: Saturday, May 27, 9:00 a.m. Livestream also will be available on YouTube (“2023 Northgate GRADUATION”).
East Coweta High has 780 candidates for graduation this year, while Northgate High has 450. An expected 520 graduation candidates will participate in Newnan Highl’s 135th commencement exercises.
Final graduation lists will be posted on the school system's website.