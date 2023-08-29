Fox 5 Atlanta Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey will be the keynote speaker at the Coweta Safety & Wellness Expo to be held on Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, at Cornerstone United Methodist Church.
This event, free to the public, offers six tracks of medical and wellness information and includes presentations by local physicians, exercise professionals and other activities related to physical and mental well-being.
Topics include a helpful review of life-saving CPR techniques and AED usage, a variety of health screenings, an overview of rejuvenating yoga sessions, a demonstration of women’s self-defense techniques, vital information on Elder scams and Medicare fraud, and many more.
Stacey, who will speak at 3:15 p.m., joined the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team in June, 2021, after working in several other television markets across the Southeast. over the past decade. Prior to relocating to Atlanta, Jonathan worked at WBTV in Charlotte, North Carolina, as a lifestyle show host, anchor and meteorologist.
In addition to Stacey's and a variety of other presentations, a limited number of flu shots, requiring proof of insurance and a government-issued I.D., will be offered by a licensed pharmacist. A bloodmobile will be on campus, as well as demonstrations on both adult and child CPR, and health screenings.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church is located at 2956 Sharpsburg-McCollum Road, Newnan, GA 30265. More information can be found at bit.ly/cumcwellnessexpo.