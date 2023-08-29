20230830 Expo 1.jpg

Expo coordinator Susan Peavy signs up Mary Barrera to volunteer at the Expo

Fox 5 Atlanta Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey will be the keynote speaker at the Coweta Safety & Wellness Expo to be held on Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, at Cornerstone United Methodist Church.

This event, free to the public, offers six tracks of medical and wellness information and includes presentations by local physicians, exercise professionals and other activities related to physical and mental well-being.