4th

VFW Post 2667 President Don Herr served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1974 to 1997. He spent the majority of his time in a helicopter squad.

VFW Post 2667 past President Jeff Bouchard served in the U.S. Army from 1975 to 1998. He retired as a helicopter and airplane pilot.

From the very beginning of the country’s declaration of independence, Americans have celebrated freedom on the Fourth of July with fireworks and gusto.

According to an article on the History Channel website, Americans celebrated during the summer of 1776 with mock funerals for King George III, concerts, bonfires and parades along with firing cannons and muskets during the reading of the newly ratified Declaration of Independence.