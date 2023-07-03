From the very beginning of the country’s declaration of independence, Americans have celebrated freedom on the Fourth of July with fireworks and gusto.
According to an article on the History Channel website, Americans celebrated during the summer of 1776 with mock funerals for King George III, concerts, bonfires and parades along with firing cannons and muskets during the reading of the newly ratified Declaration of Independence.
On July 4, 1777, while the Revolutionary War still raged, the city of Philadelphia and the Sons of Liberty in Boston celebrated Independence Day with fireworks.
“After the Revolutionary War, Americans continued to commemorate Independence Day every year, in celebrations that allowed the new nation’s emerging political leaders to address citizens and create a feeling of unity,” according to the History Channel.
In 1941, the national holiday was expanded to a day off with pay for federal workers. As many companies followed suit, Americans observed the Fourth with barbecues and fireworks.
Although the Fourth continues to be celebrated as a patriotic holiday, Independence Day can have special significance to those veterans who fought to preserve this country’s freedoms. Locally, two commanders of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2667, said the day to them is personal.
“It’s a celebration of our independence, given to us by those veterans of the Revolutionary war and all veterans past and present (who) helped us secure our independence,” said Jeff Bouchard, past president of VFW Post 2667.
He said that the veterans will often get together on the holiday to honor the Flag, but also for camaraderie and support. They also participate in the annual Fourth of July parade.
Don Herr, current president of the local VFW, agreed. The Fourth, Herr added, is a celebration of the American way of life, its history, but also what the country has become.
Bouchard and Herr served at relatively the same time: Bouchard served in the U.S. Army from 1975-1998 and Herr served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1974-1997. Both served in helicopter squads.
Herr said he’s seen the country go from combative towards veterans to grateful, and it has affected him directly.
“It makes you feel proud as a vet, the reaction from the community,” Herr said.
He also has noticed that the local community is particularly supportive of its veterans. As a relative newcomer to Newnan, Herr moved here from California and has been surprised and humbled by the local observances he’s attended.
“The happiness, the celebrations, just the enthusiasm that you see,” Herr said. “You don’t get that everywhere.”