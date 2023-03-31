Daniel Rueda Felix’s concerns about climate change led to his Grand Award in this year’s Shark Tank competition.
The Arnall Middle School seventh grader pitched his invention, TheGen, to a panel of judges – or “Sharks” – in the Coweta County School System’s annual innovation showcase last week at the Central Educational Center.
The idea for his invention took root when the refrigerator at Rueda Felix’ home stopped working. He learned about Peltier cells when he researched how refrigerators are cooled. TheGen would utilize wasted thermal energy to generate electricity.
“The invention of TheGen will help reuse all wasted thermal energy that isn't being used worldwide, and it can help us be a step closer to achieve the zero carbon emissions goal,” Rueda Felix wrote in his initial PowerPoint. “The recovery of thermal energy can also help rural communities get access to energy.”
Shark Tank Runner Up Kaylana Shriley’s invention, the Metal Water Bottle PROtector, prevents popular metal drink holders from dents and damage, and people’s ears and nervous systems from the noise they make when knocked over.
Shriley compared decibel levels produced by dropping an unprotected water bottle and then dropping a water bottle encased in her invention, a soft foam cover with a pocket to hold money and small items.
“My invention was successful and able to reduce the noise of an unprotected bottle by 7.5 percent, putting it under the 85 decibel limit,” the Arnall Middle sixth grader wrote in her initial PowerPoint.
Dr. Donald White, the school system’s science content specialist, coordinates the event each year. He said 75 projects were submitted for consideration in 2023, and the field was narrowed to 11 for the finals, which are filmed in CEC’s video production studios.
Each student or group of students pitched their inventions to judges, following the format of NBC’s “Shark Tank.” White said it’s a good exercise for a wide variety of students whose submissions are meant to be useful to them personally.
“We’ve seen with this particular competition much more engagement from students who would not normally be part of projects like this, because it allows them to solve problems in their own lives,” White said. “When you’re asked to solve something that has meaning to you, you’re more motivated to persist and do things you wouldn’t normally do.”
That includes making presentations to adult “Sharks” and answering their questions on camera.
“Students that teachers would have never expected are able to step in front of people they don’t know and present,” White said. “It helps build confidence to learn that people are interested in their ideas.”
Projects range from environmentally beneficial to the entire planet to personally convenient, like the Automatic Plant Waterer created by Kylie Watts and River Martin, both sixth graders at Arnall Middle.
The pair’s invention was so appealing that it won this year’s People’s Choice Award, a prize decided by more than 10,500 online voters.
The full 2023 Shark Tank finals invention list included:
Bubble Bin: Keegan Wimbush, Christopher Thomas and Lyndon Campbell
Arnall Middle, Seventh Grade
Teacher: Catherine Nolan
Auto Plant Waterer: Kylie Watts and River Martin
Arnall Middle, Sixth Grade
Teacher: Brittany Pankopp
Aquarist Bot: Grier Brady, Kate Collins, Kimber Steele and Lucy Johnson
Evans Middle, Seventh Grade
Teacher: Andrew Nase
Fire Alarm: Daphne Anguiano
Arnall MS, 6th Grade
Teacher: Brittany Pankopp
TheGen: Daniel Rueda Felix
Arnall Middle, Seventh Grade
Teacher: Catherine Nolan
Hidden Hydro Cup: Annie L. Contreras, Jimena Enriquez-Lopez and Evelyn Grimm
Evans MS, 7th Grade
Teacher: Andrew Nase
Metal Water Bottle PROtector: Kaylana Shriley
Arnall Middle, Sixth Grade
Teacher: Brittany Pankopp
Poof Hoodie: Natalie Terry
Arnall Middle, Sixth Grade
Teacher: Brittany Pankopp
Secure Sheets: Joshua Nase, Jacob Sanders andKelemen Arndt
Evans Middle, Seventh Grade
Teacher: Andrew Nase
Scrub Glove: Camden Gilmore, Preston Lewis and Hampton Keith
Evans Middle, Sixth Grade
Teacher: Andrew Nase
Table Topper: Hannah Little, Ella Davis and Addison Dais
Evans Middle, Seventh Grade
Teacher: Andrew Nase
The students presented their projects to a panel of four “Sharks” from the community, including Sarah Jacobs, president of the Coweta County Development Authority; Northgate High School alum Chad Ramey, a third-year Ph.D. candidate at the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he studies Interactive Systems, Computational Materials and Pattern Recognition; Andrew Copeland, District 5 representative on the Coweta County Board of Education; and Maggie Reenstraw, community and economic development coordinator for Coweta-Fayette EMC.
For more information on the 2023 Coweta County Shark Tank competition, visit https://cowetainnovationexpo.weebly.com.