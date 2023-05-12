Coweta County will soon open a medical marijuana dispensary, joining only a handful of other Georgia communities.
The dispensary, operated by Trulieve, will be located in the J&R Plaza strip mall near International Park and Highway 34, directly behind the former QT location, according to Coweta Business License Associate Joy Thompson.
Nicole Yelland, Trulieve’s executive director of corporate communications, said the company has not yet released its timeline for opening the Coweta location.
Last month, Trulieve Georgia held grand openings for dispensaries in Macon and Marietta and plans to open dispensaries in Columbus and Pooler.
Botanical Sciences LLC, which received two dispensary licenses April 26, plans to open locations in Pooler and Marietta. Botanical Sciences and Trulieve are permitted to open six dispensaries each.
Lawmakers approved the Low THC Oil Patient Registry in 2015, which allows Georgia patients to possess 20 fluid ounces of low THC oil within the state, though the medication was not available in the state.
Medical cannabis is allowed to be sold in non-smokable forms such as tinctures, topical creams, tincture drops and capsules.
Medical marijuana products are not covered by insurance and must be paid for out-of-pocket.
According to the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, since 2015 the Low-THC Oil Patient Registry has grown from 13,000 to more than 27,000 registered patients. That number is expected to grow as medical cannabis becomes more widely available.
In July 2021, the GMCC awarded the two companies Class I licenses, allowing growing, cultivating and manufacturing THC oil in an indoor space no more than 100,000 square feet.
The issuance of four Class II licenses — which allow up to 50,000 square feet of indoor space for growing, cultivating and manufacturing low-level THC oil — are on hold due to temporary restraining orders issued after lawsuits from nine applicants who weren’t awarded licenses alleging unfair and inconsistent scoring by the Commission.
The products sold in Trulieve’s Coweta dispensary will be grown exclusively in its facility in Adel, Georgia. Employees of the Coweta dispensary will be screened and will be required to have a clean criminal history.
Nearly 20 conditions and diseases qualify for medical cannabis including cancer, seizure disorders, sickle cell, post-traumatic stress disorder and Alzheimer’s disease.
Patients and caregivers of patients who believe they may be eligible should consult with their physician about the possibility of obtaining a Low THC Oil Card.
If approved by the physician, the patient and/or patient’s caregivers’ information will be entered into Georgia Department of Public Health’s “Low THC Oil Registry,” and a Low THC Oil Card will be issued to the patient and/or caregiver, according to DPH.
One feature of the 2019 law that is unique to Georgia is that it also will allow independent pharmacies across Georgia to dispense cannabis oil to patients.
“It’s very limited on who can get it, but there are people in Coweta who need it and that’s who it’s for,” said Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan.
Brass chaired a legislative study committee on medical cannabis in 2018. On Friday, Brass spoke at a meeting of the Drug Free Coweta Coalition and said he’s excited to see the dispensary opening its doors to patients who previously had to break federal law to access medicine.
“While it was a long, hard fought battle for me to help make this legislation a reality, it’s been a much longer fight for the parents of these kids and patients,” he said. “This was the whole purpose – to get medicine in the hands of those who need it.”
Brass balked at the idea of the state issuing additional licenses for medical marijuana in the near future.
“We only have 27,000 patients on the registry, and one license can serve 10 times that amount,” Brass said. “If you saturate the market, you end up with excess product and that ultimately winds up on the streets. We’ve seen that in other states.”
"I wish we could have had medicine on the shelves over a year ago, but the court cases have dragged the process out. But we're now at a point where it will be on the shelves in a matter of weeks,” Brass said.